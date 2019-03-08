Havering Council hosts series of meet and greet workshops across borough to mark Foster Care Fortnight

Havering Council are looking for new foster carers. Photo: PA/DominicLipinski PA Archive/Press Association Images

A series of meet and greet workshops aiming to recruit new foster carers will be held across the borough over the next two weeks as the council marks Foster Care Fortnight.

Residents are invited to meet members of the borough's foster team at the events, the first of which is being held today (May 13) at Havering Town Hall in Main Road, Romford, until 1pm.

The sessions aim to help people find out first-hand what's involved in becoming a foster carer in Havering.

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "We're on a drive to find more people who are willing to open their homes and their hearts to children who need a stable and loving environment.

"Being a foster carer is one of the most rewarding things a person can do, and our team will be out and about speaking to residents about the difference that they can make to a young person's life."

After today's session, the series of events will continue:

- Tuesday 14 - North Romford Community Centre, 10am-12.30pm

- Friday 17 - Hornchurch Library, 2-5pm

- Saturday 18 - Park Run, Raphael Park, Romford, 9-10.30am

- Tuesday 21 - Harold Hill Library, 3-5pm

- Wednesday 22 - Tesco Roneo Corner, 2-7pm

- Thursday 23 - Rainham Marshes, 10am-1pm and Tesco Rainham, 2-7pm

- Friday 24 - Fostering Bus, Romford Market, 12noon-5pm

- Saturday 25 - Romford Liberty Centre 10am-3pm and Park Run, Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, 9-10.30am

- Sunday 26 - Sapphire & Ice Leisure Centre, Romford, 9.30am-1pm

Or visit the team on the first Thursday of each month from 6-7.30pm at Romford Town Hall.

If you would prefer to speak directly to someone before that time please email fostering@havering.gov.uk or call 01708 434574.