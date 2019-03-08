Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Council hosts series of meet and greet workshops across borough to mark Foster Care Fortnight

PUBLISHED: 11:37 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 13 May 2019

Havering Council are looking for new foster carers. Photo: PA/DominicLipinski

Havering Council are looking for new foster carers. Photo: PA/DominicLipinski

PA Archive/Press Association Images

A series of meet and greet workshops aiming to recruit new foster carers will be held across the borough over the next two weeks as the council marks Foster Care Fortnight.

Residents are invited to meet members of the borough's foster team at the events, the first of which is being held today (May 13) at Havering Town Hall in Main Road, Romford, until 1pm.

The sessions aim to help people find out first-hand what's involved in becoming a foster carer in Havering.

Councillor Robert Benham, the borough's cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "We're on a drive to find more people who are willing to open their homes and their hearts to children who need a stable and loving environment.

"Being a foster carer is one of the most rewarding things a person can do, and our team will be out and about speaking to residents about the difference that they can make to a young person's life."

After today's session, the series of events will continue:

- Tuesday 14 - North Romford Community Centre, 10am-12.30pm

- Friday 17 - Hornchurch Library, 2-5pm

- Saturday 18 - Park Run, Raphael Park, Romford, 9-10.30am

You may also want to watch:

- Tuesday 21 - Harold Hill Library, 3-5pm

- Wednesday 22 - Tesco Roneo Corner, 2-7pm

- Thursday 23 - Rainham Marshes, 10am-1pm and Tesco Rainham, 2-7pm

- Friday 24 - Fostering Bus, Romford Market, 12noon-5pm

- Saturday 25 - Romford Liberty Centre 10am-3pm and Park Run, Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch, 9-10.30am

- Sunday 26 - Sapphire & Ice Leisure Centre, Romford, 9.30am-1pm

Or visit the team on the first Thursday of each month from 6-7.30pm at Romford Town Hall.

If you would prefer to speak directly to someone before that time please email fostering@havering.gov.uk or call 01708 434574.

Most Read

Man arrested for drink driving after Romford four-way collision

A four-way collision took place in Main Road, Romford, last night. Picture: Mark Ellis

We Will Rock You: Hornchurch theatre to welcome Queen tribute act

Lead singer of Queen tribute show Patrick Myers. Picture: Killer Queen

Havering Council’s children’s services to get £750,000 cash boost to help improve Ofsted rating

Havering Town Hall

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

New Cranham councillor celebrates ‘stunning result’

Linda Van den Hende is running as a candidate in the upcoming Cranham by-election.

Most Read

Man arrested for drink driving after Romford four-way collision

A four-way collision took place in Main Road, Romford, last night. Picture: Mark Ellis

We Will Rock You: Hornchurch theatre to welcome Queen tribute act

Lead singer of Queen tribute show Patrick Myers. Picture: Killer Queen

Havering Council’s children’s services to get £750,000 cash boost to help improve Ofsted rating

Havering Town Hall

Three teenagers arrested after emergency services are called to Romford Town Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Romford on Thursday, May 9. Pitcure: Kieran McGimpsey

New Cranham councillor celebrates ‘stunning result’

Linda Van den Hende is running as a candidate in the upcoming Cranham by-election.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham finish in style as they look for improvement next season

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Taylor keen for Robinson to remain with Daggers

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge and Dean Rance of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Collier Row’s Barnado’s charity shop victim of ‘devastating’ break-in

Barnado's in Collier Row, was broken into for the second time within a year. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council hosts series of meet and greet workshops across borough to mark Foster Care Fortnight

Havering Council are looking for new foster carers. Photo: PA/DominicLipinski

We Will Rock You: Hornchurch theatre to welcome Queen tribute act

Lead singer of Queen tribute show Patrick Myers. Picture: Killer Queen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists