Havering maintains record number of parks flying Green Flags

Raphael Park in Main Road, Gidea Park is one of 14 parks to receive a Green Flag accolade for a second year running. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Fourteen parks in Havering have been awarded a special accolade that recognises that they are some of the best in the world.

Parks across the UK are awarded a Green Flag as a sign to visitors that they boast the highest possible standards, are well maintained and have excellent facilities.

It is the second year running that Havering Council has seen 14 of its parks have the accolade of a Green Flag.

The record equalling number of flags comes as the borough marks Love Parks Week (July 12 - 21).

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's cabinet member for environment, said: "We are extremely proud as I am sure our residents are that we have retained the 14 Green Flags in our parks for another year.

"Some of our parks have now held this award for many years, so we're delighted for them to be part of what is a prestigious list.

"We know that our parks are an important place where communities can come together to relax, embrace nature and take part in social activities.

"This week residents have been sharing their affection for our brilliant parks as part of Love Your Parks Week.

The prestigious flags will fly in Bedfords park, Upminster Park, Hylands Park, Lodge Farm Park, Cottons Park, Harold Wood Park, St Andrews Park, Lawns Park, Raphael Park, Central Park, Rise Park, Harrow Lodge Park, Haynes Park and Langtons Gardens.

Cllr Dervish added: "The Green Flag awards are also recognition of all the hard work put in by council staff and volunteers from friends of parks groups, supported by members.

"It is right that this dedication has been rewarded and I encourage everyone to get outside this summer and make the most of what our fantastic parks have to offer."

The environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy has awarded 1,970 flags across the UK, with 407 of them in London.

Paul Todd, international Green Flag award scheme manager, said: "Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"We congratulate each and every one of them on their fantastic achievement."