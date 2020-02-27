Number of patients treated by Air Ambulance in Havering drops 21 per cent

London's Air Ambulance treated 21 per cent less patients in Havering last year compared to 2018.

According to the latest figures released by London's Air Ambulance Charity, it attended to 37 critically injured patients in the borough in 2019.

This compares to 47 patients in 2018.

On average, London saw an overall year-on-year rise of 4.5pc.

The charity was founded in 1989 and provides rapid response medical care across the capital, by helicopter or rapid response car.

Nearly one third of injuries were from stabbings and shootings (32pc) or road traffic incidents (28pc) and one fifth due to falls from height (22pc).

Chief executive Jonathan Jenkins said: "Every day, London's Air Ambulance is ready to deliver rapid response and cutting-edge medical care to people who are in urgent need, but we couldn't do it without the support of the public.

"Every second counts in an emergency - we hope the public will continue to help us get there in time to save a life."

