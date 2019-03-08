Havering Literary Festival returns to borough's libraries

The Havering Literary Festival returns to libraries across the borough this week following last year's inaugural success.

The festival kicked off on Monday and the programme is packed with events, talks and workshops for all ages, designed to celebrate, inspire and nurture a love of reading.

One of the highlights of the first week will be leading travel writer Simon Calder, who will be joined by Dr Claire Corkhill to discuss the nuclear disaster Chernobyl, following a renewed interest sparked by the hit TV programme.

Anthropologist, broadcaster and popular science author Alice Roberts will also be appearing, along with acclaimed author Dorothy Koomson and journalist turned crime novelist Chris Brookmyre.

The following weeks will see dozens more talks and workshops, featuring authors Adele Parks to Elizabeth Chadwick, as well as TV broadcaster Simon Thomas, who will be talking about his new book Love, Interrupted, about his heartbreak following his wife's death from Leukaemia and life as a single parent.

Sunday Times best-selling author of The Beekeeper of Aleppo, Christy Lefteri, will be hosting a talk about her book at Elm Park Library, inspired by her experiences working as a volunteer at a Unicef refugee centre in Athens.

Cabinet member for culture Councillor Viddy Persaud said: "We are proud to see the return of the Havering Literary Festival following the success of its inaugural year in 2018. Just like last year, the festival is packed with something for all tastes and ages."

There's plenty for children and schools to enjoy, including award-winning author Sally Nichols, who will be hosting pre-school and baby bounce sessions throughout the festival.

Schools will also be able to enjoy a talk with two leading children's writers/illustrators as well as other sessions across the three weeks.

Cllr Persaud said one of the highlights of the festival has been an opportunity to bring together communities across the borough and encourage residents to enjoy reading, while meeting their favourite authors and inspiring a new generation of readers.

For a full line-up of events and to purchase tickets visit www.havering.gov.uk/haveringliteraryfestival.

Tickets can also be purchased from any library in Havering.