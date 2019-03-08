Havering Literary Festival set to return to borough's libraries in November

The Havering Literary Festival is set to return to the borough's libraries later this year, bringing stars of the UK's literature scene to Havering.

Taking place from Monday, November 4 to Saturday, November 23 in libraries across the borough, the festival programme is packed with events, talks and workshops for all ages, designed to celebrate, inspire and nurture a love of reading.

Heading a line-up of more than 40 events this year will be Martina Cole; crime author of more than a dozen No.1 bestsellers, Simon Calder; Britain's leading travel writer and TV personality, who will be joined by Dr Claire Corkhill to discuss the nuclear disaster Chernobyl, and Alice Roberts; anthropologist, broadcaster and popular science book author responsible for presenting BBC's Coast and The Incredible Human Journey.

For history enthusiasts, the festival offers a talk with architectural historian and TV presenter Dan Cruickshank, as well as historical novelists Lindsey Davis and Elizabeth Chadwick.

Crime and thriller fans can enjoy sessions with internationally acclaimed authors Adele Parks and James Oswald, as well as home-grown, Romford-based author Mel McGrath.

There's plenty for children and schools to enjoy, including award-winning author Sally Nichols, who will be hosting pre-school and baby bounce sessions throughout the festival.

Schools will also be able to enjoy a talk with two leading children's writers/illustrators as well as other sessions across the three weeks.

Last year's inaugural festival saw Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown headline, and was by all accounts a huge success.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for culture, said: "We are proud to be bringing back the Havering Literary Festival following the success of its inaugural year in 2018.

"Just like last year, the festival is packed with something for all tastes and ages.

"The festival is an opportunity for us to bring communities across the borough together and encourage residents to enjoy reading - whether that be through meeting their favourite authors or inspiring a new generation of readers."

For a full line-up of events and to purchase tickets visit www.havering.gov.uk/haveringliteraryfestival.

Tickets can also be purchased from any library in Havering.