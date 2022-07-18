Public facilities across Havering closed due to 'extreme hot weather'

A weather travel warning for Monday and Tuesday is displayed on a road information panel on the A13 near Beckton in east London - Credit: PA

Libraries across Havering have been closed due to the “extreme" heatwave.

Havering Council has announced that "due to the extreme hot weather we’re expecting", Harold Hill, Upminster, Hornchurch, Romford and Rainham libraries will be closed today and tomorrow, July 18 and 19.

The community food shop above Harold Hill library, which is usually open on Tuesdays, will also be closed.

It comes as the Met Office has issued its first red weather warning across the two days.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge warned of the dangers to come.

“We’ve just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued," he said.

“This is potentially a very serious situation.”

Last week Havering eco-activist, Ian Pirie, said the scorching temperatures should be a “wake-up call” to the looming climate emergency.





