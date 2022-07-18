News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Public facilities across Havering closed due to 'extreme hot weather'

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:48 PM July 18, 2022
A weather travel warning for Monday and Tuesday is displayed on a road information panel on the A13

A weather travel warning for Monday and Tuesday is displayed on a road information panel on the A13 near Beckton in east London - Credit: PA

Libraries across Havering have been closed due to the “extreme" heatwave.  

Havering Council has announced that "due to the extreme hot weather we’re expecting", Harold Hill, Upminster, Hornchurch, Romford and Rainham libraries will be closed today and tomorrow, July 18 and 19.  

The community food shop above Harold Hill library, which is usually open on Tuesdays, will also be closed.  

It comes as the Met Office has issued its first red weather warning across the two days.  

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge warned of the dangers to come. 

“We’ve just issued a red warning for extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday which is the first such warning ever issued," he said. 

“This is potentially a very serious situation.” 

Last week Havering eco-activist, Ian Pirie, said the scorching temperatures should be a “wake-up call” to the looming climate emergency.  
 


Havering News

Don't Miss

Residents surround a car

'Peed off' residents wish 'dumped' car happy birthday after year on road

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Two sheds and a tree were damaged by a fire that caused alarm in The Ridgeway, Harold Wood

London Live News

Harold Wood fire sparks panic among 999 callers

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Ardleigh Green Road

Four 'uncharacteristic buildings' could be 'replaced' by nine flats

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Two hectares of grass was destroyed in a fire in Suttons Lane, Hornchurch at the weekend

London Live News

Two hectares of grassland destroyed in Hornchurch blaze

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon