Lettings service re-opens for people on Havering’s housing waiting list
PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 01 June 2020
Havering Council has reopened a lettings service for people on the housing waiting list.
The council announced it was re-launching the Choice Based Lettings Service in stages from last week.
The service allows tenants on the waiting list to bid on council and housing association properties.
Those already offered a property, but who were unable to move because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be first to move in.
Councillor Joshua Chapman, cabinet member for housing, said: “I would like to reassure residents that anyone who was on the list and in the middle of the bidding process when the service was suspended will not lose their place. I hope that the reopening of this service will provide some extra peace of mind to many residents.”
Routine property repairs and maintenance work already pre-booked at council-owned properties will also restart.
