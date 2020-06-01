Lettings service re-opens for people on Havering’s housing waiting list

Havering Council has reopened a lettings service for people on the housing waiting list.

The council announced it was re-launching the Choice Based Lettings Service in stages from last week.

The service allows tenants on the waiting list to bid on council and housing association properties.

Those already offered a property, but who were unable to move because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be first to move in.

Councillor Joshua Chapman, cabinet member for housing, said: “I would like to reassure residents that anyone who was on the list and in the middle of the bidding process when the service was suspended will not lose their place. I hope that the reopening of this service will provide some extra peace of mind to many residents.”

Routine property repairs and maintenance work already pre-booked at council-owned properties will also restart.