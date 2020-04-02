Search

There With You: Havering leisure centres donate food to charity

PUBLISHED: 15:00 02 April 2020

Donations of food from three Havering leisure centres being delivered to the Trussell Trust. Picture: Everyone Active

Donations of food from three Havering leisure centres being delivered to the Trussell Trust. Picture: Everyone Active

Everyone Active

Leisure centres across Havering have donated food from their cafés towards a charity that supports foodbanks.

Sapphire Ice and Leisure, Hornchurch Sports Centre and Central Park Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Havering Council, provided food, including tins, crisps and cakes, to The Trussell Trust.

The charity supports a nationwide network of food banks providing emergency food and support to people in poverty.

Tom Fletcher, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re committed to helping the wider community and supporting those who may be experiencing social isolation at this time and those who just need a helping hand.

“The Trussell Trust is a fantastic charity and we’re proud to be able to support the work they do.”

