Hornchurch Leisure Centre doubles up as support hub to deliver more than 3,000 food packages during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 October 2020

(L-R) Jay Kissoon, Garry Firth, and Tom Fletcher from Hornchurch Leisure Centre, who were pivotal to running the support hub set up in the facility's sports hall during lockdown. Picture: Everyone Active

Archant

The team at Hornchurch Leisure Centre has been commended for turning the facility’s sports hall into a community support hub during lockdown.

Managed by Everyone Active, the group worked with Havering Council to facilitate the delivery of more than 3,000 food packages and 500 PPE deliveries to shielding residents, key workers, local foodbanks and care homes.

A core quartet manned the hub 12 hours a day, seven days a week during the its peak, with their commitment recognised by the centre’s contract manager Tom Fletcher who said: “I am so proud of the teams at both Hornchurch Sports Centre and Havering Council who have worked so well together on setting up and operating the support hub.”

Council leader Cllr Damian White echoed those sentiments, adding: “It makes me, as a Havering resident, feel incredibly inspired and reassured to know that the people that need this support can rely on us to give it to them.”

