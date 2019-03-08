Havering identifies two potential sites for new leisure centre in Rainham

Havering Council is looking at a site on Havering College grounds off New Road and a site next to the council's Viking Way car park for a new sports centre. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Residents are invited to share their views on the location of a new Rainham leisure centre after a popular sports centre was deemed unsafe by the council and closed earlier this year.

Havering's cabinet agreed that the funding for the Chafford Sports Complex would stop earlier in June.

Despite a petition compiled by the Independent Residents' Group with signatures from residents campaigning to keep the centre open, the council insisted that the costs were no longer viable due its condition, age and limited use.

Havering has worked with leisure centre provider SLM to find a site for a replacement.

According to the council, the new leisure centre will have a dance and spinning studio, 72-station fitness suite and six-lane swimming pool, and it will be a modular design which means it can be built quickly.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "Access to quality sporting facilities should be a right for everyone - not just for the fortunate.

"That's why I'm delighted our council is committed to providing a state-of-the-art brand new leisure centre in the south of the borough.

"We have two sites where we think a new leisure centre might work but now we need a conversation with local residents to gauge what they think."

Two sites have been identified which could host the new centre; a site on the Havering College grounds off New Road and a site partly occupied by a recreation ground next to the council's Viking Way car park.

Havering Council's preferred site is the recreation ground as the Havering College site will not come up for potential purchase until 2021.

Cllr White added: "The site identified next to the public car park off Viking Way is the one that can be developed quickest to deliver a new leisure centre in 2021 and with new green space we commit to providing elsewhere in Rainham, including a children's play area, we think it is the best proposal."

Information drop-in sessions will be held at Rainham Library on November 11 5pm to 7.30pm, November 15 10am to noon and on the same day from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Visit consultation.havering.gov.uk/communications/leisure_centre/.