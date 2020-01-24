Search

Advanced search

'An absolutely brilliant evening': Havering's inspirational youngsters recognised at second Jack Petchey Awards night in Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 January 2020

The Brittons Academy's winners of Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

The Brittons Academy's winners of Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Archant

The Mayor of Havering described it as a "real privilege" to honour some of the borough's inspirational youngsters at the second night of the borough's Jack Petchey Awards last night.

Frances Bardsley's winners of Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationFrances Bardsley's winners of Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Cllr Michael Deon Burton was one of the night's VIP's alongside Havering Council's assistant director for education and Recorder chief reporter Matt Clemenson, who all presented Jack Petchey Foundation award winners with their medallions at Hornchurch's Queen's Theatre on Thursday, January 23.

The Jack Petchey Achievement Award Scheme recognises outstanding young people aged 11-25 across London and Essex, and the winners are young people who have gone above and beyond to achieve - perhaps when others thought they might fail.

Thursday night saw 84 young people and inspirational leaders from across 10 Havering Schools receive their prizes.

Cllr Deon Burton told the Recorder: "It was an absolutely brilliant evening.

Gaynes School's winners of Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationGaynes School's winners of Jack Petchey Foundation achievement awards. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

You may also want to watch:

"My enjoyment of the entire night was heightened by the sheer professionalism on display from the young people involved, who all deserve a night like this to celebrate their innate talent.

"If ever a group of young people have served as true ambassadors for Havering then this was the night that tipified it."

During the course of the awards night on Thursday, the audience were treated to performances from the Drapers' Academy Choir, which performed a version of REO Speedwagon's Can't Fight This Feeling; Drapers' pupil Bethany Dunn, who performed a solo original song named Conversations; the Frances Bardsley Academy Chamber Choir, which performed two songs; and a band from Emerson Park Academy who performed a jazz number entitled Real Thing.

Cllr Deon Burton revealed he had been very impressed with each of the performances, and planned to reach out to each school's headteacher to invite the performers for tea at the Mayor's Parlour at Romford Town Hall to say thank you.

He added: "The least I could do is offer everyone a cup of tea.

"Thursday night was so enjoyable because there seems to be so much negativity around young people these days, so be able to put forward a more positive view and share the news that some of our young people are doing amazing things was tremendously enjoyable and a real privilege."

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Havering Council votes against bringing back 30 minutes of free parking

Angry protesters gathered outside the Town Hall last night, January 22, before the council debate on car parking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Wanted: 53-year-old man wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering

Gary Tachell is wanted by police for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering. Picture: @MPSHavering

Most Read

Dad left disabled after feeding tube was inserted into his lungs at Romford hospital

Michael Moy was left permanently disabled after a feeding tube was incorrectly installed so food went down his lungs at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Havering Council votes against bringing back 30 minutes of free parking

Angry protesters gathered outside the Town Hall last night, January 22, before the council debate on car parking. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards.

Award-winning Romford chef opens community breakfast and brunch cafe in Romford Market Place

L-R: Chef Thata Rajiv, owner Egle Jones and chef Jon Jones. Picture: Sam Bibby

Wanted: 53-year-old man wanted for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering

Gary Tachell is wanted by police for fraud and threatening behaviour in Havering. Picture: @MPSHavering

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers blog: Reid all about goals, hopefully!

Alex Reid of Ebbsfleet finds the net against Dagenham & Redbridge (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss Stimson full of praise for Bowers rivals

George Sykes of Aveley and Arthur Lee of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals reacts after Leicester City's Ayoze Perez (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal. Picture: PA

Boss McMahon set to take helm for first league match

Bagasan Graham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Free weekend for Raiders after mixed fortunes

Romford Junior Raiders celebrate a goal against MK Thunder (pic Nikki Day)
Drive 24