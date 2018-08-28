Search

The Jack Petchey Awards 2019: See who was nominated in Havering and why

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2019

Bronwyn Byrnes has been nominated for a Jack Petchey award for her work supporting the gymnastics squad. Bronwyn in the middle together with Charlotte Kennedy, Scarlet Chineah, Julia Haraburda and Matilda Linge

Bronwyn Byrnes has been nominated for a Jack Petchey award for her work supporting the gymnastics squad. Bronwyn in the middle together with Charlotte Kennedy, Scarlet Chineah, Julia Haraburda and Matilda Linge

Archant

The Jack Petchey Awards being presented at the Queen’s Theatre highlight the achievements of some very special students and leaders.

More than 1,600 schools, colleges and youth organisations across London and Essex take part in the awards scheme – and on February 23 and 24, it will be Havering’s turn.

The scheme aims to enable schools and youth organisations to celebrate the achievements of their young people as well as receive additional funding.

“We do it because we want to help young people raise their aspirations, believe in themselves and make a contribution to their society” said Sir Jack Petchey CBE.

Read about who has been nominated to recieve an award and why.

