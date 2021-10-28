News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'Always accompany children’: Trick or treating safety advice issued this Halloween

Chantelle Billson

Published: 9:17 AM October 28, 2021   
Children hold their halloween lanterns ahead of Halloween night tonight, in a house in Peebleshire,

Havering Council has joined the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Met Police in offering tips to help children and parents stay safe while trick or treating. - Credit: PA

Children and parents have been warned about safety ahead of trick or treating this Halloween weekend.  

Havering Council has joined the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and Met Police in offering tips to help people enjoy October 30 and 31 safely.  

Parents are urged to ensure younger children are always accompanied by an adult and to plan routes for older children, with a set return time.  

Further advice includes trick or treating in a group, wearing bright costumes, taking a torch/glow stick so you can be seen and planning a safe well-lit route and sticking to it.

Havering Council's cabinet member for public protection and safety, Cllr Viddy Persaud, said: “Residents should not feel threatened at any time and any behaviour that is antisocial, illegal or frightening will not be tolerated.” 

Further advice on how to stay safe this Halloween can be read at https://www.havering.gov.uk/news/article/1019/trick_or_treat_safely_this_halloween 

Halloween
Havering Council
Havering News

