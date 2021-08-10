News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford Islamic centre to host community food bank

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:47 PM August 10, 2021   
The food bank will be held at the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre. 

The food bank will be held at the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre. - Credit: Google Images

An Islamic centre in Romford will be holding a food bank in aid of those in need. 

On Saturday, August 14, the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre (HICC), in Waterloo Road, will host the food bank from 10am for an hour.  

Lions Prep, a chef-cooked food preparation company will be donating meals.  

A spokesperson for the company said that it is “proud” to have partnered with HICC to “minimise food wastage” and “support those in need” in the community.  

They added: “Like many food businesses, from time to time we find ourselves with excess ingredients that we do not want to waste.  

You may also want to watch:

“Our chefs create delicious meals from our leftover ingredients, and with the help of the volunteers at HICC, these meals will provide much needed support for local residents.” 

Tabby Hussain, 43, who has helped at the centre's previous soup kitchen is one of the food bank volunteers.  

She said: “We want to give to people in need. You don’t realise how many families are struggling and there is a demand in the area - we aim to give out as many meals as we can. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Kushi restaurant chain shortlisted for national awards
  2. 2 In pictures: Hornchurch FC's open-top bus parade to celebrate Wembley win
  3. 3 Collier Row crash hotspot set for stronger safety measures
  1. 4 Love Letters review: A fabulous tribute to Essex's finest artists
  2. 5 Road and rail disruptions to watch out for next week
  3. 6 Teenager injured after Hornchurch stabbing
  4. 7 Hornchurch dad surprised with £70k prize
  5. 8 Brigade issues white goods safety warning after Romford house fire
  6. 9 Harold Hill vicar shares his motto as he retires after 19 years service
  7. 10 Former Collier Row schoolboy Rhys Stephenson joins Strictly line-up

  

Romford News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kem and restaurateur business partner Nadir Gulofficia

Kem Cetinay officially opens Array restaurant in Harold Wood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. Football clubs, retailers, hairdressers and cleaning contractors

Romford woman arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Caise Bidounga, Petra Deliu and Ermir Loka

Crime

Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in July?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Effects of Harold Hill flooding still being felt

Flooding

Harold Hill neighbours still feeling effects of freak flooding

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon