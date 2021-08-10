Romford Islamic centre to host community food bank

Published: 12:47 PM August 10, 2021

The food bank will be held at the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre. - Credit: Google Images

An Islamic centre in Romford will be holding a food bank in aid of those in need.

On Saturday, August 14, the Havering Islamic Cultural Centre (HICC), in Waterloo Road, will host the food bank from 10am for an hour.

Lions Prep, a chef-cooked food preparation company will be donating meals.

A spokesperson for the company said that it is “proud” to have partnered with HICC to “minimise food wastage” and “support those in need” in the community.

They added: “Like many food businesses, from time to time we find ourselves with excess ingredients that we do not want to waste.

“Our chefs create delicious meals from our leftover ingredients, and with the help of the volunteers at HICC, these meals will provide much needed support for local residents.”

Tabby Hussain, 43, who has helped at the centre's previous soup kitchen is one of the food bank volunteers.

She said: “We want to give to people in need. You don’t realise how many families are struggling and there is a demand in the area - we aim to give out as many meals as we can.