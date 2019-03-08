Havering Islamic Cultural Centre hosts exciting faith quiz at interfaith forum event
PUBLISHED: 14:31 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:05 04 April 2019
Archant
Residents from a variety of faiths gathered for an exciting interactive quiz at the Havering Interfaith Forum in Romford.
The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre (HICC) in Waterloo Road hosted the Havering Interfaith Forum on Thursday, March 28 which took the form of an interactive quiz.
Sidra Naeem, teacher and quiz mistress, based the quiz on eight different faiths and seven topics.
There were interfaith displays, religious artefacts, clothing, scripture and children’s work.
Tariq Mahmood, vice chairman of HICC, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the quiz which had an atmosphere of fun and unity between the different faiths.
“It increased my interfaith knowledge in an exciting way.”
Guests enjoyed a delicious pizza for dinner before the answers were revealed and the winners announced.
Mark Bryant from Havering Council presented a trophy for the winning table, The Gurus led by Lakhvir Singh and there were medals and certificates for the runners up.