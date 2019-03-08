Havering Interfaith Forum joins borough's Islamic cultural centre for special Ramadan meal

The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre hosted committee members of the Havering Interfaith Forum and other special dignitaries at a special Ramadan fast breaking event. Picture: Sidra Naeem Archant

The borough's religious groups came together this week to enjoy a special fast-breaking event to mark Ramadan.

The Havering Islamic Cultural Centre (HICC) invited members of the Havering Interfaith Forum (HIFF) and other community representatives to its centre in Waterloo Road to enjoy a delicious hot dinner.

Those present included members of the borough's Jewish, Sikh, Christian and Bah'ai faiths as well as the Deputy Lieutenant of Havering.

Tariq Mahmood, vice chairman of both the HIFF and HICC, said: "Breaking of the fast and eating together with the dignitaries followed by the sunset prayer observation helped mutual understanding and contributed to stronger friendships"

The next HICC event is an Eid party to celebrate the end of the fasting month on Sunday, June 9 from 11am-4pm with a celebration on cultural diversity at noon, focusing on how Eid is celebrated around the world.

The next HIFF event is on Wednesday June 12 at 7.30pm with a discussion on "Should Religion Adapt to Accommodate the Changes in Society?"

Everyone is welcome.