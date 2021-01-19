Havering households to be asked to participate in census

Published: 7:00 AM January 19, 2021

Havering residents will be asked to take part in this year's census. An archive photo of South Street, Romford. - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering residents are set to be invited to take part in this year's census.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is to carry out the once-in-a decade survey, which provides an estimate of all of the people and households in England and Wales.

It will feature questions on the likes of age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity.

This year's census will be the first done mainly online, with households receiving a letter with a unique access code to complete a questionnaire digitally.

“A successful census will ensure everyone from local government to charities can put services and funding in the places where they are most needed,” Iain Bell, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said.

Census day will be on March 21, but households will receive letters with the online codes allowing them to take part from early March.

For more information, visit census.gov.uk.