Havering's Hospitality Heroes revealed: Which venues are crowned winners?

Published: 12:40 PM September 18, 2021

Did your favourite win the reader poll? - Credit: PA

The votes have been counted, and this newspaper can now reveal which venues have been crowned the Romford Recorder's Hospitality Heroes.

Ahead of National Hospitality Day today (September 18), we asked our readers for their favourite pub, café and restaurant in Havering.

These nominations were whittled down to three finalists in each category for a final vote to crown the borough's Hospitality Heroes.

The winners were:

Pub: RM5 lounge, Collier Row;

RM5 lounge, Collier Row; Cafe: Small Talk Tearooms, Romford;

Small Talk Tearooms, Romford; Restaurant: Tandoori Lounge, Hornchurch.

Check in with the Recorder next week to read all about the winning venues' reactions.