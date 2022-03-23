Covid memorial woodland opens on anniversary of first lockdown

A visual of what the memorial woodland in Hornchurch Country Park will look like. - Credit: Havering Council

A memorial woodland to mark the second anniversary of the UK's Covid-19 lockdown was opened this morning.

Coinciding with the National Day of Reflection today (March 23), Cllr John Mylod opened the tree tribute in Hornchurch Country Park.

Havering Council’s ceremony was attended by representatives of the council, voluntary sector and also families who have lost loved ones due to the virus.

It comes after planning permission for a 3.2-metre-high central memorial stone to go in the woodland was granted permission in February this year.

The woodland has been designed to feature four distinct areas, each aiming to support the natural biodiversity of the park.

In the south there will be a central memorial; this will be a contemplative place for quiet remembrance and reflection.

The memorial forms part of a series of tree plantings in the borough.

At the start of the year a cherry tree was planted outside Queen’s Hospital in order to honour NHS staff and social care providers who have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.

It comes after a consultation held in September last year for the memorial in Hornchurch Country Park was backed by residents.