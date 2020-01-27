Search

Holocaust Memorial Day 2020: Havering honours victims with commemorative service

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 27 January 2020

Reverend Lee Sunderland, Rabbi of Romford and District Synagogue in Eastern Road led the service. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

More than 100 people turned out to mark Holocaust Memorial Day at a special service and reception in Romford.

More than 100 people attended the service in Coronation Gardens, Romford for Holocaust Memorial Day 2020. Picture: Havering CouncilMore than 100 people attended the service in Coronation Gardens, Romford for Holocaust Memorial Day 2020. Picture: Havering Council

The service, organised by Havering Council and led by Reverend Lee Sunderland, Rabbi of Romford and District Synagogue in Eastern Road, was held in Coronations Gardens, Main Road on Sunday, January 26.

This year is particularly poignant with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 25th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, said "This annual event is incredibly important.

The Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton at the Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 service. Picture: Havering CouncilThe Mayor of Havering councillor Michael Deon Burton at the Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 service. Picture: Havering Council

You may also want to watch:

"It allows us to pause and remember the millions of victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

"It reminds us that we should take every opportunity to end discrimination and build bridges with people of all backgrounds.

"By sharing the memory of the millions murdered in genocides, we can stand together to challenge hatred and persecution in the UK today."

Also in attendance were representatives of the council, Havering Police, firefighters from the London Fire Brigade, the Royal British Legion and members of the borough's Jewish community as well as interfaith speakers.

After the service, a reception took place at the Romford and District Affiliated Synagogue where B/Maj Elise Cirsch and CSM1 Lauren Cirsch gave a talk and presentation, followed by remarks from Romford MP Andrew Rosindell.

