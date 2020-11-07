Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

In the capital, coronavirus confirmed cases are slowing while Havering becomes the borough with the highest infection rate.

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period.

In second place, neighbouring Redbridge, which had the highest infection rate for a few weeks before recorded 218 per 100,000 for the same week, with its infection rate decreasing and third was Ealing with 200, also decreasing.

In Havering, that’s 608 new cases in the last week, an increase of 167 compared with the previous week totalling 3,530 cases to November 6. Redbridge has 4,555.

The latest NHS Digital report, shows that NHS 111 or 999 calls made by Havering residents with potential Covid-19 symptoms rose steeply in early September and then slowed.

The latestweekly figures show 130 calls were made in the week ending 30 October 2020. The number of calls remains high as compared to the months of July and August.

The latest data official Covid-19 death statistics (the week ending 23 October) shows seven coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Havering, five more than the previous week (two).

Confirmed cases are reported to be falling in most of London.

In the most recent week of complete data, October 26 to November 1, 13,006 people tested positive in London, a rate of 145 cases per 100,000 population. This compares with 13,979 cases and a rate of 156 for the previous week.

For England as a whole there were 232 cases per 100,000 population for the same week.