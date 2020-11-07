Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

PUBLISHED: 15:15 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 07 November 2020

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Adriana Elgueta

In the capital, coronavirus confirmed cases are slowing while Havering becomes the borough with the highest infection rate.

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period.

In second place, neighbouring Redbridge, which had the highest infection rate for a few weeks before recorded 218 per 100,000 for the same week, with its infection rate decreasing and third was Ealing with 200, also decreasing.

In Havering, that’s 608 new cases in the last week, an increase of 167 compared with the previous week totalling 3,530 cases to November 6. Redbridge has 4,555.

You may also want to watch:

The latest NHS Digital report, shows that NHS 111 or 999 calls made by Havering residents with potential Covid-19 symptoms rose steeply in early September and then slowed.

The latestweekly figures show 130 calls were made in the week ending 30 October 2020. The number of calls remains high as compared to the months of July and August.

The latest data official Covid-19 death statistics (the week ending 23 October) shows seven coronavirus-related deaths have occurred in Havering, five more than the previous week (two).

Confirmed cases are reported to be falling in most of London.

In the most recent week of complete data, October 26 to November 1, 13,006 people tested positive in London, a rate of 145 cases per 100,000 population. This compares with 13,979 cases and a rate of 156 for the previous week.

For England as a whole there were 232 cases per 100,000 population for the same week.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police raid alleged brothel in Romford town centre

The Met Police is investigating an alleged brothel operating out of one apartment inside Equitable House, in Romford town centre. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Elm Park woman, 83, left without washing machine for months after voucher delay, daughter says

Lorraine Stanley and her mother Joan Taylor. Picture: Lorraine Stanley

Lockdown in Havering: Covid-19 cases still rising every week

Coronavirus cases are continuing to grow across Havering, but the rate of spread has slowed down in the last month. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘She was my best friend’: Woman pays tribute to sister who founded Harold Hill florist shop

Valerie Wallace, who founded Flowergirl in Harold Hill, has died. Picture: Pauline Huckins

Brains behind Upminster skeleton display discusses how fundraiser came together

Michelle says the laundry display is her favourite because, as a mother of two, she can relate to spending a lot of time washing clothes. Picture: Michelle DeVido

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Dagenham & Redbridge fans blog: A welcome league break with Daryl McMahon under early pressure

Dagenham manager Daryl McMahon during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartley Wintney, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 24th October 2020

Coronavirus in Havering now spreading at fastest rate in London

Havering recorded 234 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, (October 28 to November 3), an increase from 164.9 over a seven day period. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Heritage: Havering’s old churches aren’t as everlasting as they appear

St Laurence Church in Upminster

Saint Francis Hospice: By volunteering on the ward I’m relieving pressure on nurses

As well as volunteering on the hospice ward, Jules Goodger is a wedding planning. Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from the House: Why I voted against the lockdown

Andrew Rosindell.