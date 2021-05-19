News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering has one of the lowest number of pubs in London

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:57 PM May 19, 2021   
A new study has found Havering has one of the fewest pubs in London, with just 60 in the borough.

Research from money.co.uk revealed the area has the eighth fewest number of public houses in London, on par with Kingston upon Thames.

Westminster is comparatively overflowing with pubs, with 430 for tourists and politicians to enjoy, and runner-up Camden has 230 spots to have a tipple.

However, Havering has four times as many free houses than neighbouring Barking and Dagenham's 15, the lowest number in London.

Across the UK, the seaside resort of Scarborough in North Yorkshire has 640 people per pub, meaning it has the most pubs per population size.

Slough has the least taverns per people, with just 25 places to grab a drink across the whole town.  

The research also found the most expensive place for a pint in the country is London, where it costs on average £5 for a beer.

Up in Telford, you can enjoy a lager for just £2, less than half the price in the capital.

