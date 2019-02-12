Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Your guide to half-term activities in Havering

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 February 2019

Streetdance masterclasses are one of the many activities you can take part in this half term in Havering. Photo: Queen's Theatre

Streetdance masterclasses are one of the many activities you can take part in this half term in Havering. Photo: Queen's Theatre

All material belongs to Rachel Cherry

As half-term begins next week with children freed from their classrooms, it can be difficult to think of fun ideas to keep them occupied.

So to make sure they are busy and entertained, why not take them to one of the many activities taking place in the borough.

Monday, February 18

Create & Play Mornings - Alien Adventures, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Little ones aged 4 - 6 will be able to use their imagination and enjoy two hours of creative fun involving drama games, storytelling and craft activities.

Workshops start at 10am and cost £10 (plus QNew Transformation fee) per child.

Half term at the Liberty, Romford

The Liberty is holding a host of free arts and craft workshops, and imagination station events throughout the week from Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.

Visitors can also become an author and create their very own story.

Tuesday, February 19

Create & Play Mornings - Jungle Groove, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Little ones aged 4 - 6 will be able to use their imagination and enjoy two hours of creative fun involving drama games, storytelling and craft activities.

Workshops start at 10am and cost £10 (plus QNew Transformation fee) per child.

Wild Families - pond dipping, RSPB Rainham Marshes, New Tank Hill Road

Investigate what creatures you can find living in the Rainham Marshes’ ponds.

Pond dipping is really popular and there are limited spaces so it is advised to book beforehand by calling 01708 899851.

There are sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Special Storytime with author, Hornchurch Library, North Street, Hornchurch

Listen to the story Silkie the Seal, read by author, Daryna Kucheruk and take part in the art competition judged by illustrator Hanna Hut and win a prize.

The event starts ay 2pm and tickets are £1.50, contact hornchurch.library@havering.gov.uk for more details.

Wednesday, February 20

Street Dance Masterclass

For those youngsters who can’t keep still, can keep active by taking part in this street dance masterclass.

The class starts at 10am for children aged 6-9 and 1pm for children aged 10-14.

Make your own bow or bow tie, Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham

Rainham hall’s next resident, Anthony Denney, had a large collection of bow ties in different colours.

Children between the ages of 7-12 are invited to make their own colourful hair bow or bow tie.

The session takes place from 11am to 1pm.

Thursday, February 21

Musical Theatre Masterclass, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Children who love musicals can sing and dance their way through one of their favourite musical numbers and learn a full routine from a West End show.

This mastercalss is £8 (plus 65p QNew Transformation fee) and runs from 10am for children aged 6-9 years and from 1pm for 10-14-year-olds.

Make your own egg box daffodil bouquet, Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham

Get crafty at Rainham Hall by making your own egg box daffodil bouquet.

Children between the age of 4-9 will be painting, cutting and creating a beautiful arrangement inspired by a photo of daffodils blooming in the garden in the 1960s.

The session takes place from 11am to 12noon.

Friday, February 22

Half term fun with Dougie the Dino, Romford Market, Romford

Dougie loves to be greeted and petted and will be walking around the market for some half term fun.

Dougie will be exploring Romford Market at 11am, 12 noon, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.45pm and 2.30pm.

Paper Marbling, Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham

Join volunteers at Rainham Hall for some messy, indoor fun at their paper marbling session.

The event is inspired by the hall’s upcoming exhibition on 1960s hall resident, Anthony Denney, who is a keen marbler.

Paper Marbling is suitable for 7-12-year-oldsand starts at 11am. Booking is advisable at rainhamhall@nationaltrust.org.uk.

Saturday, February 23

Man of Mischief, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Featuring astounding juggling, jaw-dropping magic and feats of incredible danger, this engaging family show is suitable for children aged 6 and above and tickets are £5 per person (plus QNew Transformation fee).

Most Read

Teenager injured in ‘acid attack’ outside Romford station

Police outside of Romford station after a reported 'acid' attack last night. Photo: @sgt_collett

Woman in her 40s dies after being hit by a train at Romford station

Emergency services outside of Romford station after an incident last year. Photo: Ken Mears

Man arrested after alleged knife attack at Romford pie and mash shop

Police are at the Quadrant Arcade in Romford town centre. Photo: Google

Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering were given a zero hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency. Photo: Google Maps

Could fines for turning right into Hornchurch Lidl’s car park become a thing of the past?

The no right turn sign at Lidl in Hornchurch.

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

An F-35 comes in to land on the first of the Vertical Landing Pads at RAF Marham Picture: Crown Copyright/MOD2018

‘Numerous drivers’ caught in Norfolk speeding crackdown - and police seize car of one who fled

Norfolk police seized this car after the driver failed to stop during a speed crackdown. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

The Garden House is to open after having a refubishment, Pembroke Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo

A number of appliances have been called to Hestley Green this evening Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Former Raiders defenceman Manny is excited for return as Fire comes to Romford

Phil Manny is enjoying his role with London Raiders this season (pic: John Scott)

Havering women miss out in nine-goal thriller, but men make point at Peterborough

Havering celebrate but their 'goal' is disallowed during Upminster HC Ladies 4th XI vs Havering HC Ladies 3rd XI, Essex Women's League Field Hockey at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 9th February 2019

Your guide to half-term activities in Havering

Streetdance masterclasses are one of the many activities you can take part in this half term in Havering. Photo: Queen's Theatre

Work begins on new multi-faith cemetery in Rainham

Construction work has begun on the land adjacent to the Rainham Jewish Cemetery in Upminster Road North. Photo: Mick Wilson

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Jay Porter of Hornchurch (pic Neil Hood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists