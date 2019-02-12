Your guide to half-term activities in Havering

As half-term begins next week with children freed from their classrooms, it can be difficult to think of fun ideas to keep them occupied.

So to make sure they are busy and entertained, why not take them to one of the many activities taking place in the borough.

Monday, February 18

Create & Play Mornings - Alien Adventures, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Little ones aged 4 - 6 will be able to use their imagination and enjoy two hours of creative fun involving drama games, storytelling and craft activities.

Workshops start at 10am and cost £10 (plus QNew Transformation fee) per child.

Half term at the Liberty, Romford

The Liberty is holding a host of free arts and craft workshops, and imagination station events throughout the week from Monday to Friday, 11am to 4pm.

Visitors can also become an author and create their very own story.

Tuesday, February 19

Create & Play Mornings - Jungle Groove, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Little ones aged 4 - 6 will be able to use their imagination and enjoy two hours of creative fun involving drama games, storytelling and craft activities.

Workshops start at 10am and cost £10 (plus QNew Transformation fee) per child.

Wild Families - pond dipping, RSPB Rainham Marshes, New Tank Hill Road

Investigate what creatures you can find living in the Rainham Marshes’ ponds.

Pond dipping is really popular and there are limited spaces so it is advised to book beforehand by calling 01708 899851.

There are sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 12 noon.

Special Storytime with author, Hornchurch Library, North Street, Hornchurch

Listen to the story Silkie the Seal, read by author, Daryna Kucheruk and take part in the art competition judged by illustrator Hanna Hut and win a prize.

The event starts ay 2pm and tickets are £1.50, contact hornchurch.library@havering.gov.uk for more details.

Wednesday, February 20

Street Dance Masterclass

For those youngsters who can’t keep still, can keep active by taking part in this street dance masterclass.

The class starts at 10am for children aged 6-9 and 1pm for children aged 10-14.

Make your own bow or bow tie, Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham

Rainham hall’s next resident, Anthony Denney, had a large collection of bow ties in different colours.

Children between the ages of 7-12 are invited to make their own colourful hair bow or bow tie.

The session takes place from 11am to 1pm.

Thursday, February 21

Musical Theatre Masterclass, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Children who love musicals can sing and dance their way through one of their favourite musical numbers and learn a full routine from a West End show.

This mastercalss is £8 (plus 65p QNew Transformation fee) and runs from 10am for children aged 6-9 years and from 1pm for 10-14-year-olds.

Make your own egg box daffodil bouquet, Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham

Get crafty at Rainham Hall by making your own egg box daffodil bouquet.

Children between the age of 4-9 will be painting, cutting and creating a beautiful arrangement inspired by a photo of daffodils blooming in the garden in the 1960s.

The session takes place from 11am to 12noon.

Friday, February 22

Half term fun with Dougie the Dino, Romford Market, Romford

Dougie loves to be greeted and petted and will be walking around the market for some half term fun.

Dougie will be exploring Romford Market at 11am, 12 noon, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.45pm and 2.30pm.

Paper Marbling, Rainham Hall, Broadway, Rainham

Join volunteers at Rainham Hall for some messy, indoor fun at their paper marbling session.

The event is inspired by the hall’s upcoming exhibition on 1960s hall resident, Anthony Denney, who is a keen marbler.

Paper Marbling is suitable for 7-12-year-oldsand starts at 11am. Booking is advisable at rainhamhall@nationaltrust.org.uk.

Saturday, February 23

Man of Mischief, Queen’s Theatre, Hornchurch

Featuring astounding juggling, jaw-dropping magic and feats of incredible danger, this engaging family show is suitable for children aged 6 and above and tickets are £5 per person (plus QNew Transformation fee).