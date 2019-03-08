Gallery

More than 1,000 runners take part in Havering Half Marathon to raise funds for Havering Mind

Runners setting off for the Havering Half Marathon. Picture: Mark Sepple Archant

Community spirit was in full force at the weekend as runners from across the borough gathered in the name of charity.

Around 1,000 runners were welcomed to Everyone Active Abbs Cross, Abbs Cross Lane, Hornchurch, for this year's Havering Half Marathon organised by mental health charity Havering Mind.

Councillor Ciaran White who organised the event, told the Recorder: "It was a great community spirited event and we were pleased to see many local residents come out to cheer on the runners.

"We would like to give a massive thanks to all the volunteers that made the event possible, in particular the many marshals we had out on the course.

"Bring on the Havering Half Marathon 2020!"

Robbie Cooman from the Havering Athletic Club finished the course in first place with an impressive time of 1hr 15mins 36secs.

Among the runners were students and staff from Havering Colleges - made up of the sixth form in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, and the campuses at Ardleigh Green, Rainham and Quarles - who were more than happy to get involved.

Whereas principal Paul Wakeling was joined by four other members of staff in running the half marathon, students from the travel and tourism and public services courses got involved by volunteering to help early in the morning with the runner registration desk.

Assistant principal Sue Bannocks said: "The Havering Colleges were delighted to be involved in this event and to support a charity which spearheads mental health and wellbeing, which impacts all age groups.

"There was a great community spirit and a lovely atmosphere with many people supporting and cheering on the runners."

Liz Preston, 67, from Elm Park raised £600 for the Hornchurch charity First Step.

Liam Ronan-Chlond from First Base was delighted to raise more than £1,000 for the retired Romford racing greyhounds charity, the RGOA.

He said: "A huge well done to the organisers for such a successful event and congratulations to all the other runners who took part and made the day so special!

"I was relieved to cross the finish line, after running in a dog suit for over two and a half hours, but it was completely worth it to raise over one thousand pounds for the RGOA.

"As investors in Romford, we're proud to have taken part in this fantastic event and pleased to have raised money for such a worthwhile local cause."

The half marathon is sponsored by Wates Residential, a national developer that is currently working with Havering Council to deliver a major housing regeneration scheme in the borough.

The developer also entered a team of 10 to take part in the race.