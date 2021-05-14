'I've never felt so excited' - Theatre company saved from collapse
- Credit: Top - Pic
A Havering performing arts charity helping people with special needs has been saved from collapse by a £13,410 grant.
Inclusive theatre company The Habbit Factory received a grant from Arts Council England in April, allowing it to continue classes and workshops for people of different abilities and additional needs.
Artistic director and chief executive Lee Giles explained the company’s services were closed during the pandemic, and without funding he worried it would “cease to exist”.
He said: “The Habbit Factory plays a vital role within Havering, increasing participation not only within the arts but giving a chance for people from different backgrounds to work together.
“I have been lucky to have been a part of the organisation from the beginning and I can honestly say that I have never felt so excited for the potential of The Habbit Factory.”
The charity is now reopening its workshops, with a new venue opened on May 13 in Rainham.
Find out more at https://www.thehabbitfactory.org/
