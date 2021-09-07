'Let Havering cycle': Protesters to demand investment after year of 'inaction'

Published: 4:11 PM September 7, 2021

Havering Extinction Rebellion and Havering Cyclists held a protest in 2020 for better cycling networks in the borough. - Credit: Havering Extinction Rebellion

Havering campaign groups are set to protest this Saturday to demand investment in the borough’s cycling infrastructure.





On September 11, Extinction Rebellion Havering and Havering Cyclists will kick off the protest from Harrow Lodge Park, ending at Romford Town Hall around midday.

This comes after the previous Let Havering Cycle protest led to no action, the groups claim.

Marking the year anniversary of the last demonstration, the protest aims once again to bring attention to what the activists allege is Havering Council's “inaction” on active travel and cycling over the past year.

Extinction Rebellion Havering's coordinator, Gina Must, who said she felt “let down” by the council, is encouraging anyone who wants to be able to “enjoy their streets” to take part.

Gina said: “We asked the council to invest in our streets, our active travel facilities and cycle lanes to help us reduce emissions to keep children and adults healthy and make our streets safer for them.

“[Council leader] Damian White recorded a video of himself saying he would be determined to apply for funding and put forward proposals, but we’ve got to this year and nothing has been done.

“We’ve seen no progress so we’re going out again to ask for investment and action – we want to see more investment in our streets so children and people feel safe cycling.”

A spokesperson for Havering Cyclists added: “Our view is that Havering has lost out repeatedly on previous funding seeing other boroughs such as Enfield and Kingston getting funding for a really decent cycling infrastructure.

“We believe that this is why Havering has been ranked bottom again this year in the Healthy Streets Scorecard.”

The spokesperson said more funding was made available by TfL and the government's Department for Transport in June this year - however, they said Havering Council has missed out because it is “no longer available".

The council was approached for comment but had not responded by the time of writing.