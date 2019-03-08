Search

Jack Petchey Foundation awards recognise achievements of Girl Guides from Upminster, Elm Park and Hornchurch

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 17 June 2019

Evie Pearman, from Elm Park. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Evie Pearman, from Elm Park. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Archant

A group of Havering's talented young Girl Guides came together on Thursday to receive the prestigious Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement award at The Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch.

Rosie Scott, from Hornchurch. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationRosie Scott, from Hornchurch. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Each year, the foundation awards 14,000 guides across London and Essex for their hard work and dedication in their local clubs and community.

Nominated by their peers and leaders, 81 girls were recognised for their efforts in tasks ranging from Christmas Tree decorating to canoeing and also commended for their leadership and peer mentorship.

Among the winners was Phoebe Day, 12 from Upminster. A patrol leader praised for her work in producing articles for projects at 1st Upminster Guides.

Evie Pearman, 13 from Elm Park, reliable enthusiastic and an excellent role model, and Rosie Scott, 17 from Hornchurch, recognised for her guidance and goodwill.

Phoebe Day, from Upminster. Picture: Jack Petchey FoundationPhoebe Day, from Upminster. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Each winner received medal to go with their framed certificate and a cheque for £250.

A well as the 11 to 25-year-old successful candidates, seven adults who have demonstrated, in an outstanding way, an ability to motivate young people were also celebrated with Leader Awards.

"Tonight's Jack Petchey awards show us that at a time when the press isn't always kind to young people, magic does happen" said Mayor of Havering, Councillor Michael Deon Burton, honouring their achievement.

He added: "The power of spirit and encouragement for the future that the awards provide is amazing,"

Also celebrating with the girls' successes at the award ceremony was Deputy Lieutenant of Havering, Colonel Mark Bryant: "When you look at them, they are all from different walks of life, have different abilities, and they absolutely shone."

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, now 93, founded the foundation in 1999 to support young people in fulfilling their potential.

"I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their achievements," he said.

The peer recognition scheme includes grass roots youth clubs, youth organisations, secondary schools and uniformed organisations throughout London and Essex and has invested over £124m in 2,000 initiatives supporting young people since its inception.

Romford anti-violent crime operation: Reporter joins police on patrol targeting offenders coming into Havering

The Romford town centre police team used a knife arch outside the McDonalds in The Brewery on Thursday, June 13. Picture: April Roach

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Romford

Police officers were called to Brentwod Road, near the junction with Kyme Road, at 10.33pm on Sunday. Picture: Google Maps

Death of seven-year-old Harvey: Hornchurch man charged with manslaughter and abstracting electricity

Two men from Hornchurch and Rayleigh have been charged with manslaughter following the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell. Photo: Met police

Heritage: The romantic history of Langtons register office

Thomas Latham owned Langtons in Hornchurch. It is now a register office. Picture: Ken Mears

Recorder letters: Free parking, council’s spending, Brexit and more.

Hornchurch High Street

