Fireworks light up skies and raise thousands for schools and charity

People marvel at fireworks organised by Friends of Marshalls Park Academy - Credit: Helen Walker

Fireworks displays illuminated the night skies across Havering this Bonfire Night and raised money for schools and a charity.

Mitchell's Miracles held its first ever fireworks display at Berwick Manor Hotel in Rainham on Sunday, November 7.

The charity, which aims to raise awareness and provide support for families affected by neuroblastoma, is planning to make it an annual event.

Fireworks at Berwick Manor Hotel in Rainham, which were held in aid of charity Mitchell's Miracles - Credit: Mitchell's Miracles

It raised enough money to help five families affected by the rare cancer, which mostly affects babies and young children.

Upminster Infant and Junior schools' Parents and Friends Association hosted a display and has already booked next year's November 5 event.

A spectacular scene at the Upminster Infant and Junior schools' event - Credit: Marwa Sadek

You may also want to watch:

A fireworks night at Marshalls Park Academy in Romford on Thursday, November 4 raised almost £5,000 towards a new minibus.

Friends of Marshalls Park members and a student enjoying the event - Credit: Helen Walker

More than 2,000 people attended, while there was a range of food and drink stalls and a DJ blasting out tunes.

The sky is lit up red during the Marshalls Park Academy display - Credit: Helen Walker

The school's office manager Helen Walker said vendors donated 15 per cent of their profits to the Friends of Marshalls Park Academy, which organised the event.

She added: "Whilst it was great to raise money for the school, it was even better to finally be able to bring the community together for a safe and fun event."

For Harold Wood Primary School, the fireworks event on November 5 was its Parent Teacher Association's (PTA) first large in-school fundraiser for 18 months due to Covid.

Illuminations at Harold Wood Primary PTA's event - Credit: Sarah West

Michelle Gubbings, the PTA's chair, said the sold-out event raised money for a sensory garden to improve pupils' mental health and wellbeing.

"It was a fantastic event and was nice to see everyone enjoying themselves," she added.

Fireworks illuminate the Upminster sky - Credit: Marwa Sadek

The PTA at St Mary's Catholic Primary School in Hornchurch also raised £6,230 from its "musical firework extravaganza" on Sunday.

Mitchell's Miracles raised awareness and funds at its event in Rainham - Credit: Mitchell's Miracles

Other displays were held at Crowlands Golf Centre and Harrow Lodge Primary School.

It wasn't just fireworks lighting up the Mitchell's Miracles event as Carly Dunn (pictured) shows - Credit: Mitchell's Miracles

Guy Fawkes Night itself may have come and gone, but the fireworks celebrations are not over yet.

Coopers' Company and Coborn School in Upminster is set to hold a display from 6.30pm on Saturday (November 13).