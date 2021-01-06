'I couldn't have a better post': Havering fire commander's delight at appointment

Interview

Published: 3:41 PM January 6, 2021

Havering's new fire commander has described the post as the best job he could have following his appointment.

Paul McClenaghan, who grew up in Romford, started in the role on Monday and told the Recorder that one of his main priorities was to establish ties with the borough's communities.

He joined the London Fire Brigade at 18, working at various stations across east London before rising up the ranks to be station commander at Dagenham Fire Station.

Paul also managed a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) team, which is the brigade's counter-terrorism response unit, and attended major incidents such as the London Bridge and Finsbury Park terror attacks.

But he revealed that heading up the brigade's work in Havering is the best post he could have.

Paul said: "The ultimate job working for any of the emergency services is to work with the people that you live around.

"But even more so for me to come back to the borough where my children live, I live, I couldn't have a better posting.

"I'm so chuffed with it, because I can actually be an influence in my own community."

He takes over the role just as the country has entered into a third lockdown caused by rising Covid-19 cases.

Where crews would normally go to people's homes and fit smoke alarms, Paul explained that Covid restrictions have meant they can only do that for the most vulnerable residents.

He also said that firefighters have found it a challenge during the pandemic to get safety messages out to residents.

"More people are at home. Across London, there is poverty, people struggle. They use open fires because it's cheaper, people using candles. People drink more at home through boredom.

"That doesn't mean we necessarily get busier but it does mean our safety message is very difficult to interact.

"For us, it's about maintaining our safety message, making sure people are still checking their smoke alarms, being conscious if you're drinking, don't cook."

As well his hope to increase links with communities, he is also aiming to deliver more training for crews in dealing with fires at high-rise blocks.

He added: "For me, the one thing the fire brigade can never do is make a mistake when we go out the doors.

"We don't get a second chance. We need to be training to the best we can and so our crews are always ready to respond and know what to do in the event of a catastrophic failure of a building or anything like that."

The experienced firefighter also gave an insight into what it was like being on the frontline of major incidents.

He was involved in the control room during the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017, handling 999 calls and dispatching crews to specific flats.

Paul was also first officer at the Parsons Green terror attack in the same year, where an explosion on a District Line train at the tube station saw around 50 people injured.

"At the time, you are professional and deal with it. You don't have time to necessarily start thinking about the trauma of what you're dealing with.

"The only difference was dealing with Grenfell. I was involved in the control room and when you're hearing screams, they are things that are terrifying. That was hard because it was over a long period of time.

"Things like Parsons Green, because it's happening in front of you right at that moment, you need to make decisions rapidly.

"You don't have time to allow the emotion to overtake you because you can't do that. But when you come home, sit back and reflect of what I did personally and others did, you sit there and think 'it could have been very different'."

Despite some "horrendous" jobs he has had to deal with, Paul says being a firefighter is "a calling".

"The most rewarding thing is being part of something and serving people within your own community.

"There's nothing better than my mum turning round to me and saying 'I'm really proud of you son'.

"We are public servants. We're there to support and help the residents of the area we work in.

"It's that ability to be able to make a difference and not everyone gets that opportunity."