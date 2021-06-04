Havering's education services nominated for award

Published: 9:00 AM June 4, 2021

Havering's education services were shortlisted for an award after it helped teachers during the pandemic.

HES - education services run by Havering Council - was recognised by the Education Resources Awards (ERAs) for its "outstanding support" to schools during Covid-19.

The annual ERAs focus on celebrating the work of suppliers, schools and teachers who make a practical and positive impact on the day-to-day work of the teachers and learning standards.

HES was in the running for ERA’s supplier of the year – not for profit category, against four other organisations.

The winners were announced at a virtual ceremony on May 21 and Skills Forward, which provides eLearning software and assessment solutions, pipped HES to the top spot.

HES was nominated for its contribution of providing its schools with free ICT training packages to help teachers with EdTech (educational technology) during remote learning.

Throughout the pandemic, HES’ team has worked to help alleviate the pressure on schools and during the first lockdown it provided free virtual services for a range of subject leaders.

Help offered by HES extended to one year’s free access to an ICT online continuing professional development package that helped teachers to build their confidence using EdTech.

A Health and Wellbeing Week during the second lockdown was also held by the HES team; it involved a walking challenge, bingo event, fitness activities and games where the children were given certificates to promote healthy lifestyles and mental wellbeing habits.

Assistant director for HES, Trevor Cook, said: “It has been a challenging year for teachers, pupils and parents during Covid-19, which is why we’ve been working closely with schools to help them to continue delivering the best possible teaching and learning for pupils, at home or in the classroom.

“Shifting our services online and tailoring these to the unique requirements of our schools, and ensuring that teachers could continue to access training and share best practice, was key to our approach.

“We are delighted to have been selected as a finalist in the supplier of the year – not for profit. This could not have been achieved without the talented and hardworking individuals in each of our support services’ teams.”