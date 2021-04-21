News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Concern as drop kerb charges surge by 40%

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:40 PM April 21, 2021   
Cllr Osman Dervish

Cllr Osman Dervish - Credit: Archant

Residents have expressed concern over a 40 per cent charges hike for dropped kerbs in Havering.

The charge for crossovers has been increased from £168 per square metre in 2020/21 to £233 in 2021/22. 

Upminster resident Terence Matthews told the Recorder: “That’s a lot of money, especially for people who are struggling at the moment. 

“This amount will mean that many people who need a dropped kerb to park on their home front will now have to park in the road.  

“Residents who want to act in a responsible way and not park their vehicle on the public highway will have to. If a private company did that, everyone would be up in arms.” 

You may also want to watch:

Havering Council said the costs had been brought in line with neighbouring boroughs. 

However, Terence feared the changes were part of a plan to implement restricted street parking within a kilometre of stations. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine
  2. 2 Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station
  3. 3 Romford new age shop to reopen again after closure years ago
  1. 4 Harold Wood residents delighted as deer graze outside their windows
  2. 5 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
  3. 6 Romford swimmer calls for volunteers to take plunge for hospice
  4. 7 Upminster student completes 4x4x48 Challenge for Saint Francis Hospice
  5. 8 Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?
  6. 9 Covid hospital admissions and deaths in stark decline, NHS trust data shows
  7. 10 Romford add to management team as Boro win 11-goal Waltham Abbey friendly

Havering Council cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, denied this allegation.

He said: "There are currently no plans by the council to introduce a widespread parking scheme and any such scheme would be subject to public consultation – as with previous schemes - before anything would be considered.” 

Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Colin Naylor to be sentenced for his role in Harvey Tyrrell's death

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A fifth crash in 18 months has left neighbours exasperated with the situation

Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Laurence Fox visits Romford

Elections | Video

Mayoral election 2021: 'Free London' candidate Laurence Fox visits Romford

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Staff at the Eyelash Bar in The Romford Shopping Hall celebrate being open for business again

Lockdown Easing

Best friends open beauty academy in Romford Shopping Hall

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus