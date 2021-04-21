Concern as drop kerb charges surge by 40%

Published: 10:40 PM April 21, 2021

Residents have expressed concern over a 40 per cent charges hike for dropped kerbs in Havering.

The charge for crossovers has been increased from £168 per square metre in 2020/21 to £233 in 2021/22.

Upminster resident Terence Matthews told the Recorder: “That’s a lot of money, especially for people who are struggling at the moment.

“This amount will mean that many people who need a dropped kerb to park on their home front will now have to park in the road.

“Residents who want to act in a responsible way and not park their vehicle on the public highway will have to. If a private company did that, everyone would be up in arms.”

Havering Council said the costs had been brought in line with neighbouring boroughs.

However, Terence feared the changes were part of a plan to implement restricted street parking within a kilometre of stations.

Havering Council cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, denied this allegation.

He said: "There are currently no plans by the council to introduce a widespread parking scheme and any such scheme would be subject to public consultation – as with previous schemes - before anything would be considered.”