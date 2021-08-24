News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

78-mile bike ride arranged by Havering's new deputy lieutenant raises £7k

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:50 PM August 24, 2021   
Bike ride fundraiser deputy lieutenant of Havering

Nick Bracken - alongside 13 teammates from the Silver Hippos RFC - completed the 78-mile trip from Harold Wood Park to Mundford in Norfolk. - Credit: Gary Bird

A charity bike ride arranged by the new deputy lieutenant for Havering has raised £7,000 for charity. 

Nick Bracken organised a 78-mile cycle in aid of the Atlas Foundation, which helps deprived children move towards a better future through rugby.

This organisation has already supported more than 50,000 children and raised in excess of £1million.

On Saturday, Nick -  appointed this year as the Queen's representative in Havering - led a group which cycled almost 80 miles between Harold Wood and Mundford, Norfolk.

The Hornchurch resident was joined by 13 of his teammates from the Silver Hippos RFC, the non-playing rugby club he founded.

Fundraiser bike ride

A charity bike ride arranged by the new deputy lieutenant for Havering, Nick Bracken, has raised £7,000 for the Atlas Foundation. - Credit: Gary Bird

You may also want to watch:

The group started their journey from Harold Wood Park, before biking across parts of Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire towards their final stop in Norfolk.

In 2018, Nick and some of the Silver Hippos visited one of the Atlas Foundation's projects in Cape Town.

Most Read

  1. 1 Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members
  2. 2 Romford's Millie Court wins Love Island
  3. 3 Concerns raised after Collier Row Green Belt land listed for sale
  1. 4 Inquest finds Harold Hill man took his own life
  2. 5 Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award
  3. 6 Best places around Romford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
  4. 7 Director retires after 40 years at estate agents
  5. 8 Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open at Romford Tesco
  6. 9 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
  7. 10 Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats

During this visit, they met the foundation's founder, England rugby legend Jason Leonard, as well as the national rugby team.

Inspired by what they saw in South Africa, Nick and the Silver Hippos have supported the foundation in the years since that visit.

"Having seen first hand the great work the Atlas Foundation does in making young lives better, I am proud to be able to arrange this annual ride to support them.

"I thank everyone who donated generously in terms of money and in precious time to make it all happen safely.”

As Havering's deputy lieutenant, Nick forms part of the Greater London Lieutenancy.

His role is to support the queen and the royal family, alongside promoting the work of uniformed and voluntary services, faith groups and charitable organisations across the borough.

He was an officer for 33 years in both the British Transport and Metropolitan Police services.


Hornchurch News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Founder of the Land of Munchies, Louis Norris, stands outside his newest Romford store. 

Retail

'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A view of traffic using the M25 near Dartford in Kent at 11:08am. Prime Minister Boris Johnson order

Travel

Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Climate Central tool mapping land projected to be below annual flood level in 2030

Flooding

Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

Food and Drink

TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon