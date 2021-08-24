78-mile bike ride arranged by Havering's new deputy lieutenant raises £7k

Published: 3:50 PM August 24, 2021

Nick Bracken - alongside 13 teammates from the Silver Hippos RFC - completed the 78-mile trip from Harold Wood Park to Mundford in Norfolk.

A charity bike ride arranged by the new deputy lieutenant for Havering has raised £7,000 for charity.

Nick Bracken organised a 78-mile cycle in aid of the Atlas Foundation, which helps deprived children move towards a better future through rugby.

This organisation has already supported more than 50,000 children and raised in excess of £1million.

On Saturday, Nick - appointed this year as the Queen's representative in Havering - led a group which cycled almost 80 miles between Harold Wood and Mundford, Norfolk.

The Hornchurch resident was joined by 13 of his teammates from the Silver Hippos RFC, the non-playing rugby club he founded.

A charity bike ride arranged by the new deputy lieutenant for Havering, Nick Bracken, has raised £7,000 for the Atlas Foundation.

The group started their journey from Harold Wood Park, before biking across parts of Essex, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire towards their final stop in Norfolk.

In 2018, Nick and some of the Silver Hippos visited one of the Atlas Foundation's projects in Cape Town.

During this visit, they met the foundation's founder, England rugby legend Jason Leonard, as well as the national rugby team.

Inspired by what they saw in South Africa, Nick and the Silver Hippos have supported the foundation in the years since that visit.

"Having seen first hand the great work the Atlas Foundation does in making young lives better, I am proud to be able to arrange this annual ride to support them.

"I thank everyone who donated generously in terms of money and in precious time to make it all happen safely.”

As Havering's deputy lieutenant, Nick forms part of the Greater London Lieutenancy.

His role is to support the queen and the royal family, alongside promoting the work of uniformed and voluntary services, faith groups and charitable organisations across the borough.

He was an officer for 33 years in both the British Transport and Metropolitan Police services.



