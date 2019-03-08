Havering's deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries 'false impression'

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite Archant

Havering is home to some of the most well-off neighbourhoods in England - and to one of the most 'deprived', according to the government.

Barnstaple Road in Harold Hill, classed by the government as one of Havering's most 'deprived' neighbourhoods. Picture: Google Streetview Barnstaple Road in Harold Hill, classed by the government as one of Havering's most 'deprived' neighbourhoods. Picture: Google Streetview

Six roads in Harold Hill, including Barnstaple Road, Hailsham Road and Montgomery Crescent, have been ranked at number 2,185 out of 32,844 lower super output areas (LSOAs) in England - meaning the area is classed as among the 10pc most deprived in the country.

The Ministry of Housing and Local Government also found Havering is also home to several zones thought to be among the most comfortably-off 10pc in England.

Our interactive map and postcode tool shows how deprived your area is considered to be compared to the rest of the country.

Cllr Denis O'Flynn, who represents the Heaton ward, said the government's estimates did not necessarily paint an accurate picture of life in Harold Hill.

According to the latest data, quality of life in the six most struggling streets in Havering has actually worsened since 2015, dropping 352 places in the rankings. Much of the rest of Harold Hill was also ranked in the 20pc most 'deprived'.

Cllr O'Flynn said: "I'm not surprised, but I am annoyed. Residents in the area are solicitors and doctors, and no end of our children are now going to university.

"The council-owned houses in Harold Hill are of a very high standard. Perhaps they are drawing their conclusions from the number of sub-standard houses privately rented through extortionate rents. £1,100 a month is not unusual.

"But talking about the people themselves, someone has drawn a false picture of the people of the hill. The government are out of touch with the reality in the community."

The government's statistics combine levels of low income, unemployment, education, health, crime, barriers to housing and the quality of the local environment.

Large areas in Romford, South Hornchurch and Rainham have also been marked as facing higher-than-average levels of deprivation.

Cllr Denis O'Flynn said the figures did not paint a true picture of quality of life in Harold Hill. Picture: Archant Cllr Denis O'Flynn said the figures did not paint a true picture of quality of life in Harold Hill. Picture: Archant

The areas with the highest living standards of all - with rankings in the top 3000 in England - were found in parts of Upminster, Gidea Park and Cranham.

A tiny area encircling Cranston Park Tennis Club in Upminster was ranked among the 300 least deprived in England.

The deprivation indices are used to target a range of funding streams. Any change in an area's deprivation profile could have a financial impact on public services.