Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Havering since start of pandemic
PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020
Archant
Deaths in Havering rose by 59 per cent in a 10 week period during the coronavirus crisis compared to the 10 weeks preceding it, figures have revealed.
Data released by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 514 deaths reported in the first 10 weeks of 2020 - up to March 6 - and 818 in the second 10 - up to May 15.
The first reported death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 was on March 5.
Havering also recorded a rise in care home deaths - up 91pc from 113 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year to 216 deaths in the second 10 weeks.
Deaths in hospitals were up 49pc, from 297 to 398, while those at home rose by 59pc, from 103 to 164.
The figures do not reveal how many of the deaths in the second 10 weeks of the year were of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis.
