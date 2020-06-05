Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Havering since start of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Deaths in Havering rose by 59 per cent in a 10 week period during the coronavirus crisis compared to the 10 weeks preceding it, figures have revealed.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 514 deaths reported in the first 10 weeks of 2020 - up to March 6 - and 818 in the second 10 - up to May 15.

You may also want to watch:

The first reported death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 was on March 5.

Havering also recorded a rise in care home deaths - up 91pc from 113 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year to 216 deaths in the second 10 weeks.

Deaths in hospitals were up 49pc, from 297 to 398, while those at home rose by 59pc, from 103 to 164.

The figures do not reveal how many of the deaths in the second 10 weeks of the year were of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Vulnerable Upminster woman not protected at night before son killed her, coroner says

Officers guard the house in Blyth Walk, Upminster. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Most Read

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Romford Market to reopen tomorrow

Romford Market is opening in two phases with food stalls opening up on Wednesday June 3 and the remaining stalls returning on Friday June 5. Picture: Melissa Page

Havering coronavirus infections plateau in May

A deserted Romford town centre during lockdown, Havering's worst hit area for coronavirus, according to the National Office of Statistics.Picture: Ken Mears

Vulnerable Upminster woman not protected at night before son killed her, coroner says

Officers guard the house in Blyth Walk, Upminster. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Romford builder constructs complete home gym out of wooden pallets

Albert built four fully functional machines: a squat rack, an incline bench, a flat bench and a chest press rack. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket clubs to get free digital skills training with Google Digital Garage and ECB

Cricket nets

New Zealand hero Neesham has fond memories of days spent at Upminster

Jimmy Neesham celebrates a wicket for Upminster during the 2011 Essex League season (Gavin Ellis/TGS)

Former Urchins captain Styles reveals top five games from 11-year club spell

Martin Tuohy scores the second goal for Hornchurch and celebrates - AFC Hornchurch vs Bury Town - Ryman League Premier Division Play-Off Semi-Final Football at The Stadium, Upminster Bridge, Essex - 02/05/12 - MANDATORY CREDIT: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO - Self billing applies where appropriate - 0845 094 6026 - contact@tgsphoto.co.uk - NO UNPAID USE.

Chelsea confirmed as WSL champions on points per game basis

Chelsea have been confirmed as WSL champions on points-per-game basis (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Romford & Gidea Park reveal first signings for new season

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford & Gidea Park (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24