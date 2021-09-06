Waterloo Estate: Cycle lane to be rerouted for up to three years

Published: 10:56 AM September 6, 2021

A Havering cycling group has put forward suggestions for changing a London Cycle Network (LCN) route in Romford.

The Havering Cyclists campaign group met with Havering Council and the Waterloo Estate construction site manager on August 31 to discuss the rerouting of LCN12.

Due to the redevelopment of the Waterloo Estate by developer Wates Residential, the cycle lane will be closed at St Andrews Road with a diversion put in place for around two to three years.

Member of the group, Jeff Stafford, said it is happy with the suggested reroute.

He said: “We said there was little point in painting lines on the temporary path, as people ignore them.

“They responded by saying they will be raising a traffic order to make it shared use, installing a dropped kerb at the end of Queen Street and removing some of the obstructing signs.

You may also want to watch:

"All existing cycle route signs were to be removed and re-sited to meet the temporary changes but as this is a two-year project, we emphasised that they all needed to go back to their original positions when the construction was complete.”

The Havering Cyclists group visually present the old and new route on the map. The black line is the existing route, the red is closed and the blue is the diversion. The western footpath is to be redesignated as shared use between St Andrews Road and Queen Street. - Credit: Havering Cyclists

However, Jeff said there was "resistance" to “pinch a bit of the site” and widen the existing path to 3m.

He added: “He said they would have to close the path for a week or so when they come to do pilings but at that point, one lane of the northbound carriageway will be closed and the path will be temporarily moved onto it.

“But, if we understood correctly, St Andrews Road is already closed so we have requested that they move swiftly, to implement LCN12s temporary rerouting.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “We’re pleased to be working with Havering Cyclists group along with Wates, our joint venture partners, to put plans into place that will help make the route safe for cyclists to use.

“Our regeneration plans take into consideration the need of cyclists and we are currently looking at a shared pavement space that will enable cyclists and those walking to do so safely.

“There will be a temporary diversion route that will be around for two to three years.”