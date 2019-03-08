Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner.

Havering roundabouts are among some of the most dangerous junctions in the borough, according to new figures revealing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Havering dropped very slightly from 577 in 2017 to 575 in 2018.

The roundabout at the junction of Crow Lane and Waterloo Road saw a significant number of crashes, as well as Thurlow Gardens Roundabout.

Gallows Corner.

There were 12 crashes at Gallows Corner Roundabout and seven crashes at the A12 junction with Mawney Road.

There were also 25 accidents on the A13 stretch between Wennington and Ferry Lane.

Mawney Road.

Of the 575 recorded crashes last year, three were fatal, 76 were serious and 496 recorded as slight.

Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2.

In 2017, there were four fatal crashes, compared to three in 2018 and five in 2016.

The overall number of crashes in the borough has dropped from 647 in 2016 to 575 last year in 2018.

Nine crashes last year occurred in snow or ice, compared to 11 the year before.

The majority of accidents occurred in dry conditions.