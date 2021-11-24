News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Covid-19: How Havering's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:54 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 12:02 PM November 24, 2021
How Havering's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown

How Havering's current Covid cases compare to November 2020 lockdown - Credit: PA

Covid-19 restrictions have largely been relaxed across the UK, with Havering residents free to shop, eat out and meet friends.

However, this time last year London was about to enter new lockdown restrictions, following the prime minister's decision to scrap a planned relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas.

With Havering currently experiencing high rates of Covid, how does the situation compare with the same time a year ago? We have looked at the data.

What are the infection rates in Havering?

In the week leading up to November 19 last year, there were 385.7 cases per 100,000 people. In total, there were 1,001 cases reported that week.

In the week leading up to November 18 this year, there were 362.9 cases per 100,000 people. There was a total of 946 cases that week.

