Havering and Brentwood charity for bereaved children celebrates 30 years

HBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard Burch Archant

A charity that provides counselling for bereaved children in Havering is appealing for businesses to support its fundraising efforts on its 30th anniversary.

Havering and Brentwood Bereavement Service (HBBS) Counselling is looking for partnerships with Havering businesses to help fund its counselling programmes for children in primary and secondary schools.

The plea to businesses was made during a fundraising event at Ingatestone Hall on Friday, July 5 to mark the 30th anniversary of the charity.

During the event, the charity was also awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), the higest accolade afforded to voluntary organisations.

Sue Newth-Gibbs, chairwoman of trustees at HBBS Counselling described the award as the, "golden feather in the cap" for the charity, which also offers counselling for adults.

She said: "It is a great honour and testimony to the hours of selfless work volunteers have given to our charity over 30 years.

"It is also recognition of the many thousands of adults and children we have been able to support through the grieving process since we began in 1989 and the demand for our services is now higher than ever so our work must continue far into the future.

"But as a charity, of course, we must find the funds to pay for it."

The QAVS was presented by Her Majesty's Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Vincent Thompson who was joined by Lord Petre, the mayor of Brentwood councillor Keith Parker, the mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton, the vice Chairman of Essex County Council councillor Eddie Johnson and Dennis Rensch Deputy Lieutenant of Essex.

To date the #4Me Primary Children's Bereavement Service has largely been funded through a grant from BBC Children In Need but that support is scheduled to end this year.

In total 1,109 counselling sessions have been delivered to primary and secondary school children in Brentwood and Havering over the past year by the charity, each one to help a young person who has lost a parent or relative.

Mrs Newth-Gibbs, who has volunteered at HBBS for 28 years, added: "Securing funding to pay for the professional counselling we offer children gets more difficult every year and we continue to work harder to help as many young people who have lost a loved one as we can.

"That is why we are seeking partnerships with businesses, we want to work with them, to associate them with the work that we do and the young people we help and we would love to be the 'Charity of the Year' for a number of businesses across our community."

Contact louise.mundy@hbbscounselling.org to find out more.