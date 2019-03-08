Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering and Brentwood charity for bereaved children celebrates 30 years

PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 July 2019

HBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard Burch

HBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard Burch

Archant

A charity that provides counselling for bereaved children in Havering is appealing for businesses to support its fundraising efforts on its 30th anniversary.

HBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard BurchHBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard Burch

Havering and Brentwood Bereavement Service (HBBS) Counselling is looking for partnerships with Havering businesses to help fund its counselling programmes for children in primary and secondary schools.

The plea to businesses was made during a fundraising event at Ingatestone Hall on Friday, July 5 to mark the 30th anniversary of the charity.

During the event, the charity was also awarded the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS), the higest accolade afforded to voluntary organisations.

Sue Newth-Gibbs, chairwoman of trustees at HBBS Counselling described the award as the, "golden feather in the cap" for the charity, which also offers counselling for adults.

She said: "It is a great honour and testimony to the hours of selfless work volunteers have given to our charity over 30 years.

You may also want to watch:

"It is also recognition of the many thousands of adults and children we have been able to support through the grieving process since we began in 1989 and the demand for our services is now higher than ever so our work must continue far into the future.

"But as a charity, of course, we must find the funds to pay for it."

The QAVS was presented by Her Majesty's Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Essex Vincent Thompson who was joined by Lord Petre, the mayor of Brentwood councillor Keith Parker, the mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton, the vice Chairman of Essex County Council councillor Eddie Johnson and Dennis Rensch Deputy Lieutenant of Essex.

To date the #4Me Primary Children's Bereavement Service has largely been funded through a grant from BBC Children In Need but that support is scheduled to end this year.

In total 1,109 counselling sessions have been delivered to primary and secondary school children in Brentwood and Havering over the past year by the charity, each one to help a young person who has lost a parent or relative.

Mrs Newth-Gibbs, who has volunteered at HBBS for 28 years, added: "Securing funding to pay for the professional counselling we offer children gets more difficult every year and we continue to work harder to help as many young people who have lost a loved one as we can.

"That is why we are seeking partnerships with businesses, we want to work with them, to associate them with the work that we do and the young people we help and we would love to be the 'Charity of the Year' for a number of businesses across our community."

Contact louise.mundy@hbbscounselling.org to find out more.

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Romford primary school delighted to receive Outstanding Ofsted rating

Concordia Academy in Union Road, Romford received an Outstanding Ofsted rating. Picture: Concordia Academy

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Delays and cancellations on c2c services due to broken down train at West Ham

C2C services are being terminated at Barking due to a broken down trail at West Ham. Picture: C2C

Havering and Brentwood charity for bereaved children celebrates 30 years

HBBS Counselling was awarded the Queen�s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) on Friday, July 5. Picture: Richard Burch

Cricket: Essex take over at top as Yorkshire are hammered

Nick Browne of Essex hits out during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 9th July 2019

Harold Wood Running Club achieve personal bests at Brentwood 10k

Harold Wood Running Club members at Brentwood 10k (Pic: HWRC)

Westley pleased with team batting display against Yorkshire

Tom Westley of Essex in batting action during against Yorkshire on his way to 81 in the County Championship Division One (pic: Nick Wood/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists