Havering Council 'deeply concerned' by plans for Heathrow airport expansion and additional London City Airport flights

London City Airport. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

An expansion of Heathrow Airport and additional flights at London City Airport will have a "detrimental effect" on residents' quality of life, says the leader of Havering Council.

Heathrow Airport revealed plans to construct a third runway by 2026 and London City Airport's consultation include proposals to nearly double the number of flights and provide more early morning and late evening landings.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, said: "Havering Council is deeply concerned about the potential impact of plans for a third runway at Heathrow and an increase in flights at London City airports on both our local environment and the lives of our residents.

"We already experience flight noise and pollution from London City departures and Heathrow arrivals, with planes stacking above Havering waiting to land.

"Additional flights associated with the master planning at London City and the expansion plans at Heathrow will have a detrimental effect on the borough, particularly in relation to residents' quality of life, noise levels and disturbance and local air quality.

"Havering Council is committed to keeping the borough an attractive place for people to live and where businesses will wish to invest.

"Our recently adopted Air Quality Action Plan is a measure of the council's commitment to improving air quality in Havering.

"However, an increase in planes flying over the borough will have an adverse impact and will be damaging to the work that we are doing to improve local air quality.

"It will also mean an increase in noise levels and disturbance to local residents.

"Our primary concern is to ensure that our residents' lives are not disrupted or affected by the adverse effects of aviation such as aircraft noise, vibration and fumes.

"Havering Council has formally responded to the current consultations on the plans at London City and Heathrow airports, categorically rejecting both proposals and emphasising the negative environmental and social effects on our borough.

"The cover of our most recent edition of our Living in Havering residents' magazine celebrates Havering as a 'green and pleasant land'.

"We understand this is what matters to residents and what makes our borough unique.

"We will always do everything we can to protect our borough and to keep Havering special."

The deadline for responses to London City Airport's plan has been postponed to October 18.