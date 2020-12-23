Published: 5:00 PM December 23, 2020

A former Havering politician who was “respected across the political divide” and an “all-round lovely bloke” has died.

Keith Wells, who was a Conservative councillor in Gooshays ward between 2006 and 2014, died aged 75 on December 17.

Until his death, he was the president of the Hornchurch and Upminster Conservative Association and leaves behind his wife Linda and her two children, Barry and Helen.

Despite losing his seat in the 2014 local elections, Mr Wells remained active in local politics for the remainder of his life and his former colleagues and friends were quick to pay tribute to him.

Keith Wells served on the council for eight years between 2006 and 2014, before losing his seat - Credit: Bob Perry

The independent Councillor Bob Perry, who resigned from the Tories earlier this year, described him as “very passionate about Harold Hill”.

He told the Romford Recorder: “Keith was just such a lovely man, who cared so much for the community around him.

“He was passionate about Harold Hill, when other councillors had perhaps written the place off – he knew what he wanted and would often despair at how Harold Hill was treated.

“It’s hard to believe he’s gone. He was just such a lovely man, who really would do anything for anyone and will be a huge loss to the community.”

Keith Wells meeting Jacob Rees-Mogg at a local Conservative event - Credit: Bob Perry

During his time on the council, Mr Wells - an enthusiastic supporter of Britain’s departure from the European Union - was chairman of the Gooshays committee.

Cllr Perry added: “Keith was my best friend and he really was the sort of bloke who could teach himself to do anything.”

Away from his political career, Mr Wells worked in telecommunications and spent time working in Nigeria, before working in Britain installing fruit machines in pubs.

Councillor Damian White, the current leader of Havering Council, said Mr Wells was a “passionate community champion” and expressed his condolences.

He said: “We are deeply saddened by this news about Keith Wells passing.

“He served as a dedicated councillor for Gooshays, he was respected across the political divide as a caring and passionate community champion and he will be missed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this tragic time.”

A minute’s silence will be held at the next full council meeting on January 20.