Havering Council worker raises money for Alzheimer’s Society with 27-mile walk in memory of mum

PUBLISHED: 16:24 25 February 2019

Mark Gadsden walked 27 miles to his mum's former care home in Southend to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Mark Gadsden

A 53-year-old council worker walked 27 miles to raise thousands of pounds in memory of his late mum.

Mark Gadsden, who is a youth services manager for Havering Council, set off from his Harold Hill home earlier this month, to Clifton Lodge care home in Southend-on-sea where his mum, Dutch-born Grietje, lived until she died last year.

He followed the same route he drove between his house and the care home, a trip he made every week for 18 months to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society after Grietje was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

Mark, who has so far raised more than £3,400 for the cause, took on the challenge to coincide with what would have been his mum’s 76th birthday.

He said: “I came up with the idea of doing this walk about a year ago. I was going to do the walk and present my mum a birthday card and present, but now she’s gone I’m still going to do it but give the care home a thank you card instead.”

“I learnt a lot about dementia as a result of mum living through it and I wanted to give something back for people who are currently experiencing it.”

To donate, visit here

