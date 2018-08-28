Search

Havering Council withdraws planning application for floodlit sports area at Redden Court School following residents’ complaints

PUBLISHED: 17:00 16 January 2019

Residents have expressed their concerns about Havering Council's planning application to build a multi-use sports are with 6m high floodlights outside of Redden Court School

Residents have expressed their concerns about Havering Council's planning application to build a multi-use sports are with 6m high floodlights outside of Redden Court School

Archant

Plans for a multi-use sports area with 12 six metre high floodlights at a Harold Wood secondary school have been withdrawn to allow for further consultation about the development.

Havering Council recently submitted plans for the floodlit games area outside Redden Court School in Cotswold Road.

The land is currently used by the school as a playing field, however the council was hoping to build a bigger sports area that would include 12 six-metre high floodlights for sporting activities to be played at night.

These plans were withdrawn on Thursday, January 10, following multiple complaints from residents who live in the area.

Residents expressed issues with privacy, increases in parking and noise from sports activities that might be played late at night.

Upland Court Road residents have expressed their concerns about Havering Council's planning application to build a multi-use sports are with 6m high floodlights outside of Redden Court School. Photo: GoogleUpland Court Road residents have expressed their concerns about Havering Council's planning application to build a multi-use sports are with 6m high floodlights outside of Redden Court School. Photo: Google

Richard Mills from Coombe Road said: “At this time with the plans pulled we feel great!

“But this does not mean that there will not be new plans put in place.

“We do not have a problem with the need to increase the play ground area without floodlighting.

“It seems the only way the school can do this is with third party funding and that means the area would also need to be used outside of the school day times by the local community.”

However, not all of the residents in the area were against the plans.

Jim Harby, 52, from Beltinge Road, said: “Anything that brings more sport into the area is welcome.

“I went to Redden Court School when I was young and I encourage all children and young adults to exercise and be active.

“I don’t say this as a carte blanche for the school to do whatever they want, but I do think there is a bit of scare mongering going on.”

Of the 271 people who took part in the Recorder’s poll on whether the planning application should be approved, 78per cent were in favour of the plans, while 22pc voted against the plans.

Council leader Councillor Damian White said: “The current application has been withdrawn to allow for further review and consultation with those parties involved.”

Romford lacked focus in stalemate at Harlow, admits head coach Wigham

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Daggers assistant Harris pleased to tie down trio on longer-term contracts

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham & Redbridge and Tom Champion of Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased to bag semi-final place in Velocity Trophy

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Reed knows Old Cooperians missed chance to beat Braintree

Old Cooperians players huddle together earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Harold Wood Running Club start the new year strong at park runs

Harold Wood Running Club members at park runs (Pic: HWRC)
