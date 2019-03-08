Search

Havering Council scoops national award for its educational work with schools

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 October 2019

L-R: Joanne Sladden, Chief Financial Officer, Hornchurch Academy Trust, Jasmin De Vivo, Account Director, PLMR Mango (PR company), Susan Cumbers, Enterprise and Technology Lead, Corbets Tey School, Michelle Wackett, Marketing & Communications Manager, Havering Education Services and Shola Omogbehin, Head of Education Traded Services, Havering Education Services. Picture: Havering Council

Havering Council's education services team has received national recognition for its work with the borough's schools.

It won an accolade at the UK Customer Experience Awards - receiving a silver award in the product or service development category.

The council was recognised for developing Havering Education Services (HES) to work with schools.

This involved setting up a system providing a pool of suppliers in areas such as occupational health, stationery and security systems, to save schools time and money.

Members of HES impressed awards judges with a presentation.

Councillor Robert Benham, cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "This is a well-deserved reward for HES and recognises the efforts and improvements we've made in customer experience over the past year.

"Being a part of the awards gave staff a chance to gain a greater appreciation of how organisations can create more meaningful experiences for customers."

