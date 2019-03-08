Havering Council scoops national award for its educational work with schools

Havering Council's education services team has received national recognition for its work with the borough's schools.

It won an accolade at the UK Customer Experience Awards - receiving a silver award in the product or service development category.

The council was recognised for developing Havering Education Services (HES) to work with schools.

This involved setting up a system providing a pool of suppliers in areas such as occupational health, stationery and security systems, to save schools time and money.

Members of HES impressed awards judges with a presentation.

Councillor Robert Benham, cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "This is a well-deserved reward for HES and recognises the efforts and improvements we've made in customer experience over the past year.

"Being a part of the awards gave staff a chance to gain a greater appreciation of how organisations can create more meaningful experiences for customers."