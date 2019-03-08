Havering Council scoops national award for its educational work with schools
PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 October 2019
Havering Council's education services team has received national recognition for its work with the borough's schools.
It won an accolade at the UK Customer Experience Awards - receiving a silver award in the product or service development category.
The council was recognised for developing Havering Education Services (HES) to work with schools.
This involved setting up a system providing a pool of suppliers in areas such as occupational health, stationery and security systems, to save schools time and money.
Members of HES impressed awards judges with a presentation.
Councillor Robert Benham, cabinet member for education, children and families, said: "This is a well-deserved reward for HES and recognises the efforts and improvements we've made in customer experience over the past year.
"Being a part of the awards gave staff a chance to gain a greater appreciation of how organisations can create more meaningful experiences for customers."