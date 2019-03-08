Havering Council welcomes borough's health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

Havering Council welcomed the Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge Clinical Commissioning Group to its new headquarters in North House, Romford last week.

The CCG's main base was in Redbridge until recently, with satellite offices in Barking and Dagenham and Havering, but the new headquarters brings together its workforce of more than 200 employees into one location, right in the heart of Romford town centre.

Council Leader, Councillor Damian White, joined Havering's Mayor Councillor Michael Deon-Burton and members of the Cabinet, for a tour of the CCG's new offices during a staff welcome on Thursday (August 15).

Havering CCG is responsible for commissioning health services within the borough and work with local health and social care partners to decide how most of the local NHS budget is spent. Local services such as GPs, mental health, hospital operations and walk-in clinics are paid for and monitored by the CCG.

Councillor Damian White, said: "The CCGs are crucial in ensuring vital local health services, from cancer care to mental health, hospitals to clinics, continue to provide quality care for Havering residents.

"It is also great to see more large-scale businesses and employers moving to the borough.

"I am pleased to welcome the CCGs to their new home in Romford and look forward to a continued positive relationship between them and the Council for many years to come."

Ceri Jacob, Managing Director for BHR CCGs, said: "After many years based in Redbridge, we're now looking forward to working from our new headquarters in Romford and to continuing to work closely with all our partners in health and social care across our three boroughs.

"Bringing our teams together into one location will help us build on our work towards integrated health and social care for local people, and we are grateful to Havering Council for their support for our move."