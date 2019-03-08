Search

Council leader announces borough-wide public consultation on parking charges and restrictions

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 September 2019

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A public consultation and review of the scrapped 30 minutes of free car parking in Hornchurch and Upminster and the Controlled Parking Zones (CPZ) around the borough will be launched.

During the council meeting yesterday, Wednesday, September 25, council leader Councillor Damian White said that the local authority is a "listening council" and will hear what residents and businesses have got to say in regards to the changes in parking.

New parking fees were introduced earlier this year starting from £1.50 in Hornchurch and Upminster as part of Havering Council's proposal to invest £10million a year to improve roads and pavements as part of a £40million package over four years across the borough.

He said: "The only thing I am determined to do, that my administration is determined to do, is to provide the best possible public services and the best value for money we can possibly do and that is why we are launching this consultation.

"We are not promising we can change the car parking charges but we are promising we will review them and do everything possible to minimise the negative impact of any changes that will be brought forward."

Cllr White then went on to discuss the proposed CPZs which plans for were introduced last year.

The proposal would mean that residents would no longer be permitted to park within 1km of town centre stations.

Those who live within the zone and park their cars on the kerb, will have to pay an annual fee of £35 for one vehicle, £60 for a second and any further permits would cost another £85.

Residents will also have to supply parking permits to visitors - a book of 10 scratch card permits will be £13 and each permit would be valid for four hours.

The council leader says the local authority will hold a borough-wide consultation reviewing all of its parking restrictions and proposals, including CPZs.

In the meeting, he said: "We will be doing this with the community, not against them.

"We will be doing it, empowering our householders and dare I say it our residents, to take the responsibilities, and guide this council, this administration, on what type of parking proposals are best suited for the particular needs of areas and individuals."

