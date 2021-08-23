News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open at Romford Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:46 AM August 23, 2021   
17-year-old Danielle McIlroy, from Bangor, is given the last vaccination of the day during the The B

Havering Council is running pop-up vaccination clinics across the borough - Credit: PA

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic is set to open at a Hornchurch supermarket.

The pop-up will be open from 4pm to 7pm today (August 23) at Tesco Roneo Corner.

It will be offering the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 16 and over.

Attendees do not need to bring a form of ID, but they must provide their name, date of birth and postcode.

Havering Council said NHS numbers are "very useful" but not essential.

You may also want to watch:

People must have had their first vaccine at least eight weeks prior to getting their second dose.

The address of the pop-up is Tesco Roneo Corner, RM11 1PY. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award
  2. 2 Romford's Millie Court second favourite to win Love Island, research finds
  3. 3 Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21
  1. 4 'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford
  2. 5 Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats
  3. 6 Who is Love Island's Millie Court? Meet the Romford contestant
  4. 7 TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford
  5. 8 Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open at Romford Tesco
  6. 9 'Spray air freshener': Woman's burst waste pipe housing battle with council
  7. 10 Upminster man's fire death 'accidental', coroner finds

According to council data, as of August 13, 32,466 Havering residents have tested positive for coronavirus. 

Government figures show that 78.1 per cent of residents have had their first vaccine and 65.5pc have had their second dose as of August 9.

Havering Council is putting on multiple pop-ups across the borough throughout the next month.

Full details can be found at https://www.havering.gov.uk/info/20191/coronavirus_covid_19/827/coronavirus_vaccinations



Coronavirus
Hornchurch News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Climate Central tool mapping land projected to be below annual flood level in 2030

Flooding

Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Reader family

Education News

Havering Sixth Form pledges review following A Level protests

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Parking at Romford development debated

Planning and Development

Impasse over plan to cut parking at Romford flats after councillor...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
An illustration of Romford High Street as waters recede the day after the 1888 flooding.

Heritage

Heritage: Romford's 1888 flood

Andy Grant

Logo Icon