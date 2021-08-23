Walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to open at Romford Tesco

Published: 10:46 AM August 23, 2021

Havering Council is running pop-up vaccination clinics across the borough - Credit: PA

A Covid-19 vaccine clinic is set to open at a Hornchurch supermarket.

The pop-up will be open from 4pm to 7pm today (August 23) at Tesco Roneo Corner.

It will be offering the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 16 and over.

Attendees do not need to bring a form of ID, but they must provide their name, date of birth and postcode.

Havering Council said NHS numbers are "very useful" but not essential.

You may also want to watch:

People must have had their first vaccine at least eight weeks prior to getting their second dose.

The address of the pop-up is Tesco Roneo Corner, RM11 1PY.

According to council data, as of August 13, 32,466 Havering residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Government figures show that 78.1 per cent of residents have had their first vaccine and 65.5pc have had their second dose as of August 9.

Havering Council is putting on multiple pop-ups across the borough throughout the next month.

Full details can be found at https://www.havering.gov.uk/info/20191/coronavirus_covid_19/827/coronavirus_vaccinations







