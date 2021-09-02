News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Romford festival to thank youth for sacrifices made during pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:03 PM September 2, 2021   
Revellers arriving for a music festival in Sefton Park in Liverpool as part of the national Events R

The free event held on September 5 from 11am to 4pm is to celebrate young people coming out of lockdown. - Credit: PA

A small free festival event will be held in Havering to thank young residents for their continued efforts throughout the pandemic.  

As a tribute to the sacrifices and challenges young people have encountered over the past 18 months, Havering Council will host a “Thank Youth” event.  

The event, organised on behalf of the council by community group Youth Unity, will take place on Sunday, September 5 in Market Place next to The Liberty Shopping Centre and Tollgate House from 11am to 4pm.  

There will be a large inflatable dome with live music from some of Havering’s artists, performers and DJs, plus the opportunity to vlog about lockdown experiences and add artwork and poems to a “memory wall” display.  

On the day, youth organisation KickOff@3, which combats knife crime and drug abuse through sport, will support Youth Unity. 

You may also want to watch:

Staff from Havering Council will distribute test kits from The Liberty vaccine centre and will be on hand to answer any questions relating to the vaccinations and testing.  

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said he is looking forward to the celebrations and “personally” thanking all in attendance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two hospitalised after incident at Hornchurch pub - one with head injury
  2. 2 Pub confirms three incidents over bank holiday - one unrelated to venue
  3. 3 Police launch investigation into alleged assault outside Hornchurch pub
  1. 4 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
  2. 5 End of an Elm Park era as popular retailer closes after 38 years
  3. 6 Woman and child rescued from Romford flat fire
  4. 7 Rainham teen wins silver medal in Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
  5. 8 Love Island's Millie celebrates success at Kem Cetinay's Romford restaurant
  6. 9 New Post Office opening in Gidea Park
  7. 10 Upminster bins ravaged by blaze in early hours

He highlighted the "significant sacrifices” young people have made with school lessons interrupted, social interactions limited and a reduction in sport and physical activity.


Events
Days Out Guide
Summer in the City
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

Male arrested after reported threats of acid attack in Hornchurch

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
train robbery Upminster to Romford

British Transport Police

CCTV appeal after teenage couple targeted in violent robbery on train

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
BHRUT hospitals will be increasing critical care capacity to manage the rise in patients with Covid-

Queen's Hospital

Queen's Hospital birth centre to close temporarily for critical care...

Daniel Gayne

person
Go-Ahead London 575

Travel

Decades-old Romford bus route 575 ‘reluctantly’ withdrawn

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon