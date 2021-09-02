Romford festival to thank youth for sacrifices made during pandemic

Published: 4:03 PM September 2, 2021

The free event held on September 5 from 11am to 4pm is to celebrate young people coming out of lockdown. - Credit: PA

A small free festival event will be held in Havering to thank young residents for their continued efforts throughout the pandemic.

As a tribute to the sacrifices and challenges young people have encountered over the past 18 months, Havering Council will host a “Thank Youth” event.

The event, organised on behalf of the council by community group Youth Unity, will take place on Sunday, September 5 in Market Place next to The Liberty Shopping Centre and Tollgate House from 11am to 4pm.

There will be a large inflatable dome with live music from some of Havering’s artists, performers and DJs, plus the opportunity to vlog about lockdown experiences and add artwork and poems to a “memory wall” display.

On the day, youth organisation KickOff@3, which combats knife crime and drug abuse through sport, will support Youth Unity.

Staff from Havering Council will distribute test kits from The Liberty vaccine centre and will be on hand to answer any questions relating to the vaccinations and testing.

Leader of Havering Council, Cllr Damian White, said he is looking forward to the celebrations and “personally” thanking all in attendance.

He highlighted the "significant sacrifices” young people have made with school lessons interrupted, social interactions limited and a reduction in sport and physical activity.



