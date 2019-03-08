Parents invited to attend talks on county lines and child criminal exploitation

Havering Council is arranging for six public talks about child criminal exploitation between October 7 and 16.

A series of talks about spotting the signs of child criminal exploitation and what to do if you suspect a child could be at risk will be held in the borough.

In response to calls from the public for more information about county lines, Havering Council is arranging for six public talks between October 7 and 16.

A series of meetings were held at schools earlier in the year and were led by a Trident police officer who said that keeping children safe was everyone's responsibility.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering's cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: "Keeping our children safe is paramount and stopping them from being exploited and knowing where to get help and support is vital if we're to keep them from getting involved in a life of crime outside of school."

The talks are free to attend and are for over 18s only. Tickets must be booked in advance and only one ticket is available per person

Visit havering.gov.uk/countylinesCCE.