News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Second round of Havering Business Innovation Grants set to become available

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:00 AM April 23, 2021   
Havering Council has supported businesses in reopening safely inline with government guidance. 

Havering Council has supported businesses in reopening safely in line with government guidance. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Businesses can soon access another wave of grants to help them become Covid-secure. 

The second phase of Havering's Business Innovation Grant scheme is soon to be made available in line with the government's roadmap, the authority has said.

A new process has also been put in place to grant temporary licences, such as for outdoor seating.

Leader of Havering Council Damian White warned there are challenges still to come as lockdown eases. 

He said: “I’m proud to say that the council continues to support local businesses, both financially through grant schemes and with advice and guidance enabling them to keep customers and employees safe as we emerge from the pandemic. 

You may also want to watch:

“We also need residents and visitors to our borough to keep doing their bit to help businesses by abiding by the regulations in place when visiting the high streets, and getting tested twice a week."

Since April 12 when non-essential retail reopened, 50 Covid marshals joined the council’s public protection officers to work with police on enforcing regulations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Concern as drop kerb charges surge by 40%
  2. 2 Mum's anger amid mice infestation: 'Housing association fobbed it off'
  3. 3 Romford has one of UK's best retail recoveries, footfall data suggests
  1. 4 Man and woman assaulted at Upminster Station
  2. 5 Second phase of St George's Park development now underway
  3. 6 Meeting ex-banker London mayoral candidate Brian Rose
  4. 7 Romford new age shop to reopen again after closure years ago
  5. 8 Shoppers and traders enjoy Romford market and high street in the sunshine
  6. 9 Harold Wood residents delighted as deer graze outside their windows
  7. 10 Covid cases continue to decline in Brentwood

Additionally, more than 10,000 calls have been made to Havering's Business Helpline service during the past 12 months. 

Havering Council staff provided Covid-secure advice to businesses, carrying out more than 200 patrols and visits last week. 

Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

In 1836 passions ran high during the election of a magistrate. Picture: Rui Vieira/ PA Images

Elections

Mayoral election 2021: how will candidates improve east London?

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
An Ormonde Safety No 2 bicycle of 1880s vintage made at Roneo Corner

Heritage | Opinion

Heritage: How bicycles, manufacturing and gas lights created Roneo Corner

Andy Grant

Logo Icon
Colin Naylor to be sentenced for his role in Harvey Tyrrell's death

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Men sent to prison over death of schoolboy Harvey Tyrrell

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A fifth crash in 18 months has left neighbours exasperated with the situation

Council cannot 'justify' stronger bollards after fifth crash in 18 months

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus