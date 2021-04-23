Second round of Havering Business Innovation Grants set to become available

Published: 7:00 AM April 23, 2021

Havering Council has supported businesses in reopening safely in line with government guidance. Picture by Ellie Hoskins - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Businesses can soon access another wave of grants to help them become Covid-secure.

The second phase of Havering's Business Innovation Grant scheme is soon to be made available in line with the government's roadmap, the authority has said.

A new process has also been put in place to grant temporary licences, such as for outdoor seating.

Leader of Havering Council Damian White warned there are challenges still to come as lockdown eases.

He said: “I’m proud to say that the council continues to support local businesses, both financially through grant schemes and with advice and guidance enabling them to keep customers and employees safe as we emerge from the pandemic.

“We also need residents and visitors to our borough to keep doing their bit to help businesses by abiding by the regulations in place when visiting the high streets, and getting tested twice a week."

Since April 12 when non-essential retail reopened, 50 Covid marshals joined the council’s public protection officers to work with police on enforcing regulations.

Additionally, more than 10,000 calls have been made to Havering's Business Helpline service during the past 12 months.

Havering Council staff provided Covid-secure advice to businesses, carrying out more than 200 patrols and visits last week.