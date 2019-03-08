Havering Council submits planning application for first phase of 'ambitious' regeneration programme in Rainham

Havering Council submitted a planning application for new homes in Dunedin Road, Rainham as part of the first phase of its borough-wide regeneration programme. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Proposals for 197 new homes in Rainham have been submitted by Havering Council as part of the first phase of its borough-wide regeneration programme.

Havering Council and its joint venture partner, Wates Residential, submitted a planning application on Monday, May 13 for new housing which will replace the Napier and New Plymouth House site in Dunedin Road.

The site is one of 12 included in the council's estate regeneration programme which aims to see around 3,000 homes delivered in the borough over the next 12 to 15 years.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "After months in the planning, it is exciting to see us entering the next phase in our ambitious regeneration programme.

"This project will provide much needed quality, affordable homes for local people in our special borough.

Demolition of the Napier and New Plymouth house tower blocks in Rainham is set take place this spring. Picture: Steve Poston Demolition of the Napier and New Plymouth house tower blocks in Rainham is set take place this spring. Picture: Steve Poston

"It will leave behind a legacy of skills, training, jobs and aspiration which goes far beyond just bricks and mortar."

The proposals for Napier and New Plymouth House site includes 126 affordable homes, with a number earmarked for families, and a further 71 homes for private sale.

Children's play areas have been included in the plans and the landscape is designed to encourage wildlife, with bat boxes, trees for birds and flowers for bees.

Phase one of Havering Council's new estate regeneration programme includes total regeneration of Napier House and New Plymouth House in Rainham. Photo: Havering Council. Phase one of Havering Council's new estate regeneration programme includes total regeneration of Napier House and New Plymouth House in Rainham. Photo: Havering Council.

Discussions to demolish the site in Dunedin Road began in 2016 after hundreds of residents signed a petition pleading for the buildings to either be demolished or renovated.

Residents complained they had to wear hats and scarves to sleep in single-glazed flats and described the buildings as "eyesores".

Havering's borough-wide project will seek to increase the amount of council rented accommodation and double the amount of affordable housing, while the right the return is guaranteed to all residents currently living at the 12 sites.

Kate Ives, development director for Wates Residential, added: "Quality is at the heart of everything we do and we are looking forward to continuing our work alongside Havering Council to bring this great project to life."

A decision about the planning aplication is expected later this year and demolition of the Rainham site will start this spring.